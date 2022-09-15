The away draw with the Meizhou Hakka Zhejiang team extended its unbeaten streak to 10 games

Hangzhou Daily News

Hangzhou Daily News On September 14, the 18th round of the Chinese Super League continued. The Zhejiang team challenged the newly-promoted Meizhou Hakka away. In the end, the two teams scored a goalless draw after 90 minutes of fierce battle, each taking one point. Zhejiang team won the second game of the season 0-0, and also expanded its unbeaten record to ten games.

Before this game, Zhejiang team ranked 6th, Meizhou ranked 5th, and the two teams were only one point apart. Although in the Chinese League last season, the Zhejiang team double-killed Meizhou Hakka, but this season, both teams have a full allocation of five foreign players, which can be said to be evenly matched. In this game, both teams sent four foreign aids to start the challenge without any reservations.

Although it has been undefeated for ten consecutive rounds, the Zhejiang team was obviously not as good as Meizhou Hakka in terms of rhythm and speed due to the previous week of double matches, not only in terms of threatening offense, but also in terms of ball control, which they are good at. After the whole game, the number of shots of the two teams even reached 4 to 20, and the Zhejiang team was even zero in the number of shots on target. If it wasn’t for the poor performance of the Meizhou Hakka in seizing the opportunity in front of the goal, it would be difficult for the Zhejiang team to retreat on the road.

After the game, head coach Jody also admitted that the draw was hard-won. He said: “Today’s game we did not control the ball on the offensive end, we did a good job on the defensive end, we cleared a lot of threatening balls in the opponent’s offense, we played a lack of consistency and intensity in the first half, a lot of Things didn’t show up. There was some improvement in the second half, but it didn’t go back to normal. Although the game was tough, we got one point, and then we can take a good rest.”

Due to the overall postponement of the next 19th and 20th rounds of the league, the next league match of the Zhejiang team will be on October 4th at home against the leaders Wuhan Sanzhen. Taking advantage of this half-month interval, the Zhejiang team can make adjustments and get back to the ideal state as soon as possible.