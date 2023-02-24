Of Flavio Vanetti

Pozzecco’s national team, already qualified for the World Cup, tamed Ukraine. The two directors go wild in the finale. Biligha is injured

LIVORNO Italbasket puts a 28-point Mannion in the engine first and then a Spissu who grows in the role of leader, but also in that of scorer (21 in his scorecard), and takes revenge on Ukraine for the defeat at the Milan Forum in the first phase of the last Eurobasket. In Livorno, which 30 years ago saw the explosion of his career as a player, coach Gianmarco Pozzecco celebrates the newborn Gala and the victory in the penultimate act of the 2023 World Cup qualifiers: he finishes 85-75, with a dominated last quarter and the memory of some amnesia too many. Italy was already certain of the passage to the final phase in the Far East (between the end of August and September); instead Ukraine – welcomed by a collective embrace in the center field, against the backdrop of the exciting full house at the PalaModigliani – was still in the hunt for a possible promotion. So a real game on the yellow front, but basically it was also for Italy because a national team in the redux formula had to be tested, many starters were missing (on the contrary, the opponents, albeit with important absences, had 7 from Eurobasket). The budget? Apart from the Mannion-Spissu duo, Tessitori’s desire to fight was liked, some flashes of the new entry Visconti and more generally the dedication of the group in sacrificing themselves and helping each other (the example comes from the rebounds, a voice eventually brought into the black). Unfortunately, those ups and downs that had characterized the controversial continental journey of the Azzurri were again reviewed: beautiful gusts and sudden stops, before just as many vehement restarts. But maybe we have to get used to it and get over it: the Italy of Poz this is not necessarily a bad thing. The day after tomorrow the last match of the second phase, in Spain against the European champions. A more than serious exam. See also "With a medal around your neck, starting again is easier"

First half: Nico’s push And here we are at the match report. In the botched start of both teams there is Nico’s shock Mannion: he who ignited Italy, with initiative and conclusions, sharing the direction with Spissu. His triple from the blue blaze: 13 out of 19 points (for the provisional +10) come from his blowgun. But Italy is wrong to stumble and be soft on the reaction of the opponents. Ukraine has the virtue of never giving up — we saw it at the European Championship — and they reiterate it with a 12-3 run that nails the national team to its amnesia (the +10 in the meantime has become a narrow +1, 22- 21, which Spissu corrects from the line at 23-21 at the end of the quarter). There is also bad news, for Italy but also for Milan: Paul Biligha, the captain, has to go out with a sprained knee. The second quarter offers glory to Visconti from Pesaro, but again thanks to Mannion’s push (triple 40-34) the Azzurri try to restart. A vain effort: Ukraine is always on the heels and with the aim of Sanon, of Burkinab origins, one of those who had punished us in the Eurobasket at the Forum and who starts playing Mannion on the other side (14 points at the break ), even takes the lead (40-43). He makes up for a triple from the newcomer Bortolani, but a hot draw is the one sanctioned by the interval (43-43). The figures show that the national team shoots better from three (54%) than from two (43%) and that in the total calculation Ukraine is better, even higher in rebounding for the moment (13-17). See also Golden League Season 8 opener Huacheng Guangzhou leverages Weibo Wildfire plan to upgrade 2.0-Qianlong.com.cn