UDINE. The Italian team of the Italian association of journalists golfers (Aigg) takes home a silver medal from the European team championships for journalists (EMGJ) which took place on the wonderful courses of the Konopiste Golf and Spa resort in the Czech Republic, an hour’s drive from Prague.

Led by the journalist of the Gazzetta di Parma, Paolo Emilio Pacciani, the Azzurri – dressed as GP Sport and with the support of Vontobel -, in the two days of competition (the best 8 scores out of 10) gave way (7 strokes) to the champions in charge of Austria, clearly detaching Germany, second in the last edition of the European Championships. In fourth place were the hosts of the Czech Republic.

The Italian team was made up of Paolo Emilio Pacciani, Silvia Audisio (Style), Dario Bartolini (freelance), Marco Bucarelli (Golf Television), Renato D’Argenio (Messaggero Veneto), Davide Governale (La Manovella), Giulio Lapasini (Golf and Gusto), Stefano Nava (Sky), Davide Santandrea (New Daily Diary) and Barbara Zonchello (freelance).

Konopiste Golf is one of the most beautiful courses in the Czech Republic. The two 18-hole courses (Radecký par 72 and d’Este par 72), as well as a 9-hole public course also accessible for players who do not have the card. green, are placed naturally in a winding landscape surrounded by woods and interwoven with many water hazards and bunkers. In the heart of the golf resort, built in collaboration with the Pgae association, you will find the hotel and the castle.

Aigg has been awarded the honor and responsibility of organizing the 2023 edition of the Nations Cup, the European doubles championship, which will take place at the end of October on the Chervò golf San Vigilio field, while the 2024 edition of the EMGJs will be held in Portugal, on the Royal Obidos pitch.