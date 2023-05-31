Home » The Badminton Federation BWF will consider admitting Russian athletes to competitions
The Badminton Federation BWF will consider admitting Russian athletes to competitions

The Badminton Federation BWF will consider admitting Russian athletes to competitions

On April 20, representatives of the world federation extended the sanctions that had been in place since last March, explaining that there was no satisfactory justification for their lifting. A possible change of position in accordance with the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee will be discussed by the BWF Council at the August meeting, which will take place during the World Championships in Copenhagen.

The championship is scheduled from August 21 to 27. In order to qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris, badminton players count the results from tournaments held from May 1 this year to April 28, 2024.

