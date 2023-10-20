The Ballon d’Or: Rodri Predicts Lionel Messi as Possible Winner and Discusses Nominees

The Ballon d’Or award is set to be presented on October 30, with the 30 nominees for the prestigious accolade already announced. The award, which is given annually by French magazine France Football, recognizes the best player of the calendar year and is considered the highest individual honor in football.

Among the candidates is Spanish international and current Manchester City player, Rodri, who recently shared his thoughts on the possible winner of this season’s Ballon d’Or in an interview with El Partidazo de Cope.

Rodri expressed confidence in his own abilities, saying, “On the side of the monsters that I am there with, of course. Obviously, he was missing Xavi, Iniesta, and Busquets in his day.” However, he emphasized the importance of collective sporting merits over individual awards, stating that footballers generally prefer collective trophies.

When asked about his prediction for the future Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri pointed towards Lionel Messi, his former teammate at Barcelona. He said, “Who do I think is going to take it? I think a certain Leo Messi will take it.” However, he also acknowledged the merits of his Manchester City teammate Erling Haaland, who he believes has a strong case for the award.

The anticipation continues to build as football fans eagerly await the announcement of the winner of the Ballon d’Or on October 30.

Here is the list of the 30 nominees:

1) Josko Guardiol (RB Leipzig and Manchester City)

2) Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich)

3) André Onana (Ajax and Manchester United)

4) Karim Benzema (Real Madrid and Al-Ittihad)

5) Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

6) Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

7) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

8) Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid)

9) Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt and PSG)

10) Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

11) Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Naples)

12) Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan)

13) Emiliano Martínez (Aston Villa)

14) Rúben Dias (Manchester City)

15) Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

16) Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

17) Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City and FC Barcelona)

18) Yassine Bono (Seville and Al-Hilal)

19) Julián Álvarez (Manchester City)

20) Vinícius (Real Madrid)

21) Rodri (Manchester City)

22) Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

23) Lionel Messi (PSG and Inter Miami)

24) Lautaro Martínez (Inter Milan)

25) Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

26) Kim Min-jae (Naples and Bayern Munich)

27) Kylian Mbappé (PSG)

28) Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

29) Victor Osimhen (Naples)

30) Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich)