PARELLA

There is a great desire for redemption at Banchette Ivrea after relegation from the Promotion last season. The club of president Gianni Sabolo in the summer made many changes both in the squad and in the technical guide and yesterday, Tuesday 16 August, it left again at 7.30 pm from Parella, where the pre-season preparation will be carried out under the orders of the new coach Marco Girelli.

The first stalked Banquet team not yet in the ranks compete, with 100% of the players expected to be there starting next Monday, 22 August, but there was no lack of enthusiasm in wanting to face a First category championship trying to stay as long as possible in the upper areas of the classification of group B. Everyone is aware that the path will not be easy, however, because there will be opponents who will give a hard time, but at the same time there is the awareness that with good work on the field especially in this part of the season, the foundations will be laid for an equally good championship.

Banchette Ivrea will return to train again today, Wednesday 17th and tomorrow, Thursday 18th, then Friday rest and Saturday morning training, starting at 10 am. In the afternoon, at 4 pm first friendly match against Chiavazzese and Sunday rest day. In the following week training on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, then a friendly match with Quincitava on Thursday 25th and third friendly match on Saturday 27th with Ceversama. Between Quincitava and Ceversama, rest on Friday 26 and morning training (10 am) Saturday 27. Sunday rest, then back on the field Monday 29 and Tuesday 30 August, Wednesday 31 last friendly test against Valchiusella, before the first official match, Sunday 4 September in the Piedmont Cup against Strambinese 1924. Before the championship begins, on Sunday 11 September, Banchette Ivrea will play another friendly match on Wednesday 7 September against the newborn Bajo La Serra. Mister Marco Girelli is already charged and determined for his new adventure on the rossoblù bench: «The club has a great desire for redemption from last season, which culminated in relegation from the Promotion – says Girelli -. We all have a great desire to start off on the right foot and play a top championship, I have seen a lot of willingness in the boys and in society to be close to us and these aspects are very important to prepare well and face the new season with enthusiasm and confidence. Important players have arrived, a mix of talent and experience, which must be included within the team. I am confident for the season, but we will have to work well starting from this important phase of the season ». –