After riots in Swiss football stadiums, the authorities called for stricter admission controls in 2021. But not much of that remains. ID control meets with too much resistance. In addition, their implementation would be legally problematic – and expensive.

After FCZ fans threw Pyros at the GC fan block in the 2021 city derby, politicians loudly called for the introduction of personalized tickets. Now it turns out that things are more complicated. Manuel Geisser / www.imago-images.de

March 13 will not be a happy day for Swiss club football, the security problems surrounding Super League games are too onerous for that. Nevertheless, the representatives of the Swiss Football League and the clubs can feel like winners. The personalized tickets, which were put at the top of the agenda by politicians in 2021, are off the table for the time being.