Home Sports The barking turns to whimpering
Sports

The barking turns to whimpering

by admin
The barking turns to whimpering

After riots in Swiss football stadiums, the authorities called for stricter admission controls in 2021. But not much of that remains. ID control meets with too much resistance. In addition, their implementation would be legally problematic – and expensive.

After FCZ fans threw Pyros at the GC fan block in the 2021 city derby, politicians loudly called for the introduction of personalized tickets. Now it turns out that things are more complicated.

Manuel Geisser / www.imago-images.de

March 13 will not be a happy day for Swiss club football, the security problems surrounding Super League games are too onerous for that. Nevertheless, the representatives of the Swiss Football League and the clubs can feel like winners. The personalized tickets, which were put at the top of the agenda by politicians in 2021, are off the table for the time being.

See also  The Netherlands vs. the United States preview: Tulip hits the top 8 and the United States looks forward to breaking through after 20 years – yqqlm

You may also like

IOC outraged by UK sports minister

Rome: here are the reasons behind Mourinho’s disqualification

Biathlon in Ostlo: Young hopeful Grotian makes her...

Roman Kostomarov’s drama, a new amputation is needed....

FIFA: World Cup 2026 with 104 instead of...

MOUNT ZERBION SKYRACE – VERTICAL

The national football team is left without strikers

Fasting: 17 days, 10 kg less – This...

Dzsenifer Marozsan resigns from the national team

Saudia nuovo Official Global Airline Partner dell’Aston Martin...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy