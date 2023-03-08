On August 17, 2018, Yao Ming, chairman of the Chinese Basketball Association, attended the Asian Games held in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image credit: Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

[Look at China March 8, 2023 News](Look at the comprehensive report of Chinese reporter Miao Wei) Following the “Football Association”Li Tie“After the incident was full of uproar, the Xinjiang men’s basketball team reported and pointed at ChinaBasketball Associationthe dark side ofYao MingAs the chairman of the Basketball Association, it is hard to shirk the blame. Insiders said that Yao Ming was suspected of having an accident and was under investigation.

Sports superstar Yao Ming is allegedly under investigation

Based on multiple mainland media reports, after Chen Xuyuan, chairman of the Football Association, was taken to investigate, on March 7, Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club announced its withdrawal from the CBA League for more than a week. Yao Ming, chairman of the Basketball Association, pushed the limelight.

Xinjiang Guanghui Basketball Club sharply pointed out in the announcement that the Chinese basketball industry is full of chaos, the intermediary business of the CBA League is highly concentrated, and many businesses such as coach qualification training and agent qualification certification of the Basketball Association are contracted by a sports management company , even as an exclusive contractor.

Yao Ming holds two important positions, namely, the leader of the Basketball Association and the chairman of the CBA.

According to the confirmation of the media, relevant personnel from the Commission for Discipline Inspection have now entered the Basketball Association, and they are conducting an investigation to confirm whether there is any illegal behavior.

According to well-known reporter Yang Yi, the Commission for Discipline Inspection is indeed investigating Yao Ming and the senior officials of the Basketball Association, but no breakthrough has been made so far, which shows that Yao Ming has not shown his flaws.

Moreover, some media people recently announced Yao Ming’s itinerary for the past week. After he issued a statement of withdrawal in Xinjiang late at night on February 28, he appeared urgently at the press conference of the technical service platform of the Basketball Association. Yao Ming, as the chairman of the Basketball Association, held a special meeting. And on March 3, Yao Ming accepted an exclusive interview with CCTV under the gaze of the public, and expressed his views on digital services.

On March 4, Yao Ming even made an appearance at the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and became a representative of the new term of the National People’s Congress. Yao Ming suggested at the Two Sessions that we should move towards the goal of becoming a sports power in 2035. Among them, he proposed two goals. One is to achieve first-class athletic performance in events with great influence, and the other is to foster sports with international and regional influence. Powerful native brand events.

In addition, according to Yang Yi, Yao Ming earned more than 100 million US dollars when he played in the NBA. After he retired, he became the owner of the Shanghai Men’s Basketball Team and signed dozens of personal endorsements. At the age of 35, his total assets It easily exceeded 2 billion.

According to Lu media, the 43-year-old Yao Ming has indeed encountered the greatest pressure since his career. If this matter is not handled well. It may directly affect your career.

The news of Yao Ming’s accident attracted the attention of Twitter netizens, who left messages saying, “I still remember Peng Shuai’s cooperating with the performance. The retribution came quite quickly.”

“Don’t underestimate Yao. He has a gold medal for avoiding death. Xi likes him very much. Last year, before the 20th National Congress, he specially asked him to be the chairman of the Basketball Association again. He said that he was taken away unless the weather changed.”

“Is Yao Ming still short of money for his operations in the NBA these years? It would be outrageous to be greedy.”

“When I saw him go back to China to develop in high spirits, I could have predicted today’s ending!”

“The General Administration of Sports‘ question should be true! After all, the General Administration of Sports intervened in the Xinjiang team’s withdrawal.”

The relationship between Yao Ming and Zhonghui Sports

According to an article published by “China News Weekly”, confirmed by many media, the company mentioned in the Guanghui Club announcement should be Zhonghui Sports in the eyes of industry insiders. The sports company was established in 2004. Yao Ming is the founder of Zhonghui Sports, because the company went to the NBA to serve Yao Ming.

However, later Yao Mingzhong Huihui Sports drew a clear line and stepped down as chairman.

Later, the chairman of Zhonghui Sports was Yao Ming’s agent Lu Hao, who had no legal relationship with Yao Ming, but the relationship between Yao Ming and his agent was also questioned.

