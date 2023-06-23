The basketball player throws the injustice behind her head. They are lured by the initially unattainable Olympic hope

In tears, the representatives absorbed disappointment and grievance, after which they lost the duel with the Hungarians in the last seconds. But they used the Friday off in Ljubljana to tune in to the Germans. “We can’t mess around with it anymore, there’s still something to play for here. Each one of us would really like to fight for Paris, and at first it seemed almost unattainable. We have to put all feelings of injustice behind us and set our minds in such a way that we still find strength in ourselves,” says Kateřina Zeithammerová, the main character of the tense quarter-final ending.

Her basket gave the Czech Republic the lead, and immediately she defended the onrushing Studer, whose ball escaped over the line. But the Hungarian challenge intervened. “I was pretty bad because of it, even the day after the match it still hurts. But we have to raise our heads. When I calmly looked at the video of the mentioned event, I think that there was no shot of mine and the referees incorrectly took the ball away from us,” the 21-year-old player from Hradec Králové, who is making her debut at the EC, told ČTK.

“Of course, the last seconds are discussed. It’s sad, but we know that we made a lot of mistakes in the previous 39 minutes. It’s a shame that we let the Hungarians get away with so much. Of course, it was close to that fairy tale and sensational turn, and the moment when someone else’s mistake doesn’t allow you to do it, then everything is all the more regrettable,” the trainer’s assistant Petr Treml declares for Radiožurnál.

“The scandalous decision not only damaged our team, but also undermined trust in the system that should correct human errors. At such an important moment and with the help of video, a mistake must not happen. Hopefully, despite the incomprehensible setback, the enthusiastically fighting national team will qualify for the Olympic Games, I would very much like it and it deserves it,” says the head of the association, Miroslav Jansta.

However, the Czechs will have to face Germany’s height superiority. “It will be difficult to get under the basket again. We need shots to fall for us from a distance and in defense to put pressure on the player with the ball,” thinks Zeithammer. “We have to deal not only with the tall Pivtka Gülichová, but also the wing players in the German team have more centimeters than ours,” reminds Treml .

“Winning a place in the Olympic qualification would be a huge success for the rejuvenated national team. Few would have expected this before the European Championship. Now we are close to fulfilling our most secret dreams, and it would be a shame to spoil it with some wrong head setting,” the coach’s assistant points out.

