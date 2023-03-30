8
Czech basketball players each contributed six points to the victory, point guard Satoranský was one of only two players coach Šarunas Jasikevičius kept on the board for more than 20 minutes. The second was the Turkish pivot Sertac Sanli, who was the most valuable player of the match with 12 points and six rebounds. No one in the German team reached double-digit points.
|European Basketball League – 32nd round:
|Anadolu Efes Istanbul – Boloňa 86:67
|Maccabi Tel Aviv – Milan 85:66
|FC Barcelona – Alba Berlin 72:56 (for home VESELÝ 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, SATORANSKÝ 6 points, 3 assists).
|Table:
|1.
|Olympiakos Piraeus
|31
|22
|9
|2611:2340
|71,0
|2.
|Real Madrid
|31
|22
|9
|2647:2429
|71,0
|3.
|FC Barcelona
|32
|22
|10
|2590:2453
|68,8
|4.
|Monaco
|31
|20
|11
|2592:2523
|64,5
|5.
|Maccabi Tel Aviv
|32
|19
|13
|2674:2589
|59,4
|6.
|Fenerbahce Istanbul
|31
|18
|13
|2595:2497
|58,1
|7.
|Partizan Belgrade
|31
|17
|14
|2621:2556
|54,8
|8.
|baskonia vitoria
|31
|16
|15
|2659:2601
|51,6
|9.
|Žalgiris Kaunas
|31
|16
|15
|2352:2416
|51,6
|10.
|Anadolu Efes Istanbul
|32
|16
|16
|2650:2590
|50,0
|11.
|Crvena zvezda Belgrade
|31
|14
|17
|2372:2419
|45,2
|12.
|Valencia
|31
|14
|17
|2558:2662
|45,2
|13.
|Milan
|32
|14
|18
|2375:2474
|43,8
|14.
|It was on
|32
|13
|19
|2507:2658
|40,6
|15.
|Bayern Munich
|31
|11
|20
|2377:2493
|35,5
|16.
|Panathinaikos Athens
|31
|11
|20
|2447:2554
|35,5
|17.
|Alba Berlin
|32
|9
|23
|2547:2713
|28,1
|18.
|Villeurbanne
|31
|8
|23
|2296:2503
|25,8