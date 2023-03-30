Home Sports The basketball players of Barcelona in the Europa League beat the penultimate Alba only after changing sides




Czech basketball players each contributed six points to the victory, point guard Satoranský was one of only two players coach Šarunas Jasikevičius kept on the board for more than 20 minutes. The second was the Turkish pivot Sertac Sanli, who was the most valuable player of the match with 12 points and six rebounds. No one in the German team reached double-digit points.

European Basketball League – 32nd round:
Anadolu Efes Istanbul – Boloňa 86:67
Maccabi Tel Aviv – Milan 85:66
FC Barcelona – Alba Berlin 72:56 (for home VESELÝ 6 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist, SATORANSKÝ 6 points, 3 assists).
Table:
1. Olympiakos Piraeus 31 22 9 2611:2340 71,0
2. Real Madrid 31 22 9 2647:2429 71,0
3. FC Barcelona 32 22 10 2590:2453 68,8
4. Monaco 31 20 11 2592:2523 64,5
5. Maccabi Tel Aviv 32 19 13 2674:2589 59,4
6. Fenerbahce Istanbul 31 18 13 2595:2497 58,1
7. Partizan Belgrade 31 17 14 2621:2556 54,8
8. baskonia vitoria 31 16 15 2659:2601 51,6
9. Žalgiris Kaunas 31 16 15 2352:2416 51,6
10. Anadolu Efes Istanbul 32 16 16 2650:2590 50,0
11. Crvena zvezda Belgrade 31 14 17 2372:2419 45,2
12. Valencia 31 14 17 2558:2662 45,2
13. Milan 32 14 18 2375:2474 43,8
14. It was on 32 13 19 2507:2658 40,6
15. Bayern Munich 31 11 20 2377:2493 35,5
16. Panathinaikos Athens 31 11 20 2447:2554 35,5
17. Alba Berlin 32 9 23 2547:2713 28,1
18. Villeurbanne 31 8 23 2296:2503 25,8
