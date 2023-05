After Děčín, the reigning 18-time champion Nymburk and the vice-champion of the past two years, Opava, are the other semifinalists of the basketball players’ league, and they will face each other. The defending champions won the sixth quarterfinal at USK Prague 88:77 and won the series 4:2. Slezáné succeeded by the same ratio at home against Brno, beating the second best team of the long-term part of the competition 97:65.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook