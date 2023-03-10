Home Sports The basketball that we and the OJM play is among the most engaging in the league
The basketball that we and the OJM play is among the most engaging in the league

The basketball that we and the OJM play is among the most engaging in the league

In an interview with Giuseppe Sciascia on “La Prealpina” in view of the anticipation of the 21st matchday between Openjobmetis Varese and Carpegna Prosciutto Pesaro, the president Ario Costa highlighted how the two teams are the possible surprises of the season.

«I would say yes: neither of the two was considered in the forecasts as a team for the Italian Cup and the playoffs. And instead we have shown that we are worth the upper floors of the standings: the championship is still long even if we are now two-thirds of the way. However, the basketball that we and the OJM play is among the most engaging in the league: teams that entertain and play basketball that is also pleasant for the public».

