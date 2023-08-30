The Basketball World Cup Ignites a Passion for the Sport in Jakarta, Indonesia

Basketball World Cup | Jakarta blowing “basketball wind”

For Joel Dixon Tejojuwono, an 18-year-old first-year student from Central Java, Indonesia, volunteering with journalists from around the world to cover the 2023 Basketball World Cup has been a particularly informative experience.

Despite having to work from noon until the wee hours of the day, he still feels energized. “I was deeply infected by the enthusiasm of reporters, spectators, and my volunteer friends for the sport of basketball.”

Indonesia will co-host the 2023 Basketball World Cup with the Philippines and Japan. As a country that loves football and badminton, Indonesia ushered in a major international basketball match for the first time. In Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, the basketball boom brought by the Basketball World Cup can be felt everywhere.

“Not only in the venues, but also on the main roads in downtown Jakarta, on lampposts, outdoor display screens, and at the entrance of shopping malls, you can see posters of the World Cup and players,” Mohammad Hasbi, a volunteer in charge of connecting vehicles to the venues, said.

Tania Aditio, the volunteer coordinator of the local organizing committee, told reporters that during the entire event, nearly 300 Indonesian volunteers came to work every day. “Some of the volunteers may have had little exposure to basketball, but once they got here, they started talking more about the game,” Aditio said.

Between games, volunteers can be seen whispering about the game and the performance of their favorite players. Basketball fans who came from all over the world to watch the game also felt the enthusiasm of the Indonesian people.

“The Indonesian friends and volunteers we met in Jakarta were very willing to help foreign fans. Our hotel manager even bought us two cheer drums for us to take to the scene to cheer for the Latvian team,” Della Roman Ratt said that she and her friends traveled from Latvia to Jakarta for more than 20 hours of travel.

In recent years, basketball has become more and more popular among young Indonesians. The Indonesian Middle School Students Basketball League – The Development Basketball League has been flourishing in 30 cities in 22 provinces in Indonesia. The league has more than 1,200 teams, 40,000 participants, and more than 750 schools.

After the World Cup, Indonesia’s basketball fan base is expected to expand even further.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said through a video before the start of the game on the 25th that for the Indonesian public and the basketball community, this is definitely a very good opportunity to directly watch world-class basketball players and games at close range, which will further promote Indonesian basketball. The improvement of the future level of the national team.

“Unfortunately, the Indonesian team did not enter this year’s World Cup. But we all look forward to seeing the Indonesian team appear on the international stage as soon as possible,” Tejo Zhuwono said.

