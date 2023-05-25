The battle for bronze in the basketball league was played by the better seeded champion Nymburk

Before the match, both teams had to deal with the disappointment of being eliminated in the seventh semi-final match. Pardubice lost to Děčín in the decisive match on Sunday, Nymburk lost to Opava on Monday, and for the first time since 2002 they are missing from the finals.

Coach Ladislav Sokolovský’s men, who can win the second bronze in history just after 2002, decided on today’s victory in the second half. They narrowly lost 42:43 at halftime, but won the next two quarters by nine and ten points. “The bigger appetite was decisive. The first half was not ideal, we were still disappointed from the semi-final. This is not surprising. But in the half we were able to switch, we made some corrections and we also played more collectively. The boys deserve credit for the second half.” said the Nymburk coach Ladislav Sokolovský.

The best scorer of the winners was captain Martin Kříž with 18 points, Lamb Autrey added 13 points and eight rebounds with three three-pointers and Ondřej Sehnal nine points, seven rebounds and 11 assists.

David Pekárek with 18 points and seven rebounds and Kamil Švrdlík with 17 points and eight rebounds stood out in the Pardubice team, which can win the fifth bronze medal in the NBL. Both teams were weakened: the home team lost František Rylich, Eric Lockett and Dávid Novák, the visitors were missing Robert Rikič, Mateo Čolak and Tomáš Vyoral.