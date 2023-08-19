The Battle of Beijing and Shanghai: Chinese Super League Showdown Tonight

The “Beijing-Shanghai War” of the Chinese Super League will be staged tonight

Yesterday, the Beijing Guoan team conducted pre-match training at the Workers’ Stadium. Photo by reporter Pan Zhiwang

News from our newspaper (Reporter Wang Yang) “This kind of competition between strong teams definitely does not require mobilization, and players can fight until the last second for victory!” Last night, the Guoan team came to the stadium for stepping training. The pre-match press conference expressed his determination to win the game. Tonight, Beijing Guoan will host Shanghai Shenhua at Xingongti in the 23rd round of the Chinese Super League.

In the last round, the Guoan team beat Nantong Zhiyun team with 1 goal in the away game. In the past two rounds, they had “zero seals” against their opponents, with 1 draw and 1 win, remaining unbeaten. In this scene, facing the Shenhua team, which is currently ranked second in the standings, the general of the Guoan team has been preparing for the game in Beijing for a week.

According to team member Zhang Chengdong, Suarez has been focusing on defense since he took office, and the defensive players have some injuries, so the lineup is in a state of rotation. “The ‘Beijing-Shanghai War’ has always been one of the best matches in the Chinese Super League. I hope we can play our own style and level in this game and achieve a good result.”

The coaching staff of the Guoan team has analyzed the overall situation of the Shenhua team this week and made targeted deployments for foreign aid on the defensive front. Suarez said frankly: “The Shenhua team is very strong, there are many outstanding players in the team, and the ranking has been maintained in the first group of the league. For us, it is more important to focus on how we can play the game well.”

In order to meet the needs of fans to watch the game on the spot, Guoan Club temporarily opened some seats in the 6 stands for this game and sold them as individual tickets for a single game. This season, the record for the number of fans of Xingongti is 50,321 in the fourth round of the league match against Shandong Taishan at home. It is expected that more than 50,000 spectators will come to the scene to cheer for the Guoan team tonight.

For this game, Shenhua team coach Wu Jingui said, “Everyone knows that Gongti is very strong at home, but we are very confident to play our own level and play our appearance. Although the game is difficult, we will definitely go all out.”

Currently, the Shenhua team is also facing injuries, but Wu Jingui believes that this is a part that must be experienced in the long season, and the team as a whole is well-equipped. Looking forward to this game, Wu Jingui said: “Shenhua and Guoan’s home games are very famous, and the fans give great support to the home team, creating a very good atmosphere. Players like to play in such an atmosphere. No matter what the result is, everyone will enjoy the game.”

