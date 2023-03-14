After critical statements about the conservative government’s migration policy, Lineker is no longer allowed to moderate the country’s most famous football show. But a return of Britain’s top football critic isn’t out of the question.

A lot of solidarity after his dismissal: British football journalist Gary Lineker. Imago

Gary Lineker could hardly have received much more support. Shortly after the BBC ousted the country’s leading football critic as presenter of Premier League matchday recap Match of the Day on Friday, his peers, including pundits around Ian Wright and Alan Shearer, came out in solidarity with him.