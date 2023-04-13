Trento, 12 April 2023 – Thebear who killed last Wednesday Andrea Papi. It is a female specimen – name JJ4 –, recognized unequivocally thank you to genetic analyses on a sample of for the left on the body of the 26-year-old runner attacked in the woods of Caldes, in Trentino, while he was training. He was among the three bears already ‘sentenced to death’ by the Province for previous attacks on humans. The genetic profile detected in the laboratory by Edmund Mach Foundation of San Michele all’Adige was compared with those entered over the years in the databases of the Forestry Department. And there is a ‘match’, that is, a correspondence between the genetic material found on Papi’s body and one of those archived, which belongs precisely to a female plantigrade at the time baptized with the initials JJ4.

Meanwhile, the government and the Autonomous Province of Trento deal with the first measures ranging fromfelling of ‘problem’ bears and from mass transfers to anti-bear sprays for foresters and policemen.

A she-bear with cubs (Ansa)

The funeral of Andrea Papi: in centinaia a Caldes

Last Wednesday Papi had left the house at 4 pm heading towards Mount Peller, around 5 pm he arrived at Malga Grum, at 1,525 meters above sea level, where he shot a short video and then published it on his Instagram profile. During the descent, perhaps around 6 pm, the fatal encounter.

Today at hot it was a day of mourning for the funerals. The funeral was held inside the small church of San Bartolomeo where only the parents, Franca and Carlo, the sister Laura, the fiancée Alessia, the closest relatives and friends were allowed to enter. But the whole of Val di Sole was outside: as expected, hundreds of people arrived in the village. Loudspeakers and a gazebo were set up outside the church, with a blue panel where people could leave a message for Andrea.

“Andrea help us find forgiveness within ourselves, forgiveness for those who are unable to humbly apologize for their actions, forgiveness for the wickedness that is unacceptable at this moment. This forgiveness is too great for us”, said the Andrea’s father, Carlo Papi. “You have given us many joys, many satisfactions, you have always been a sunny and polite boy, full of enthusiasm, you filled the lives of those around you”. “Today the nights are very long for us, full of memories, anguish and anger, anger towards those who have not acted before, anger because it could have been avoided and now there is no going back but we are not the only ones who cannot sleep peacefully “. Then the accusation: “Whoever is responsible for what happened cannot sleep peacefully, I am speaking to someone in here: if someone has made mistakes, please take a step back, remove the crown and say ‘Mea culpa ‘”.

“Our nature will always be part of my life. You left an unfillable void inside me but also such a special bond that lives and will never leave me. We chose each other, but now you are truly a free spirit: run faster far as you can but never abandon me. Hi Andre, I love you to infinity and beyond “, these are the words of the girlfriend, Alessia Gregori.

Dead runner: hundreds in Caldes for a last farewell (Ansa)

The story of JJ4

The LAV (Anti-Vivisection League) tells the history Of JJ4bear of 17 years which in 2020 had “collided” with two hunters who left the beaten path, always on the Monte Peller. The bear was born in Trentino from two specimens from Slovenia, Joze and Jurka, released between 2000 and 2001 as part of the Life Ursus project. After the wounding of father and son, the president of the Fugatti Province had issued aculling order, then canceled by the Tar after the appeal of the environmental association. It was equipped with radiocollarewhich however is currently unloaded and no longer transmits data relating to the movement of the specimen.

Lav proposed to rescue the bear, formalizing the proposal to the governor of Trentino, who has already signed the order for the felling of the specimen. The animal rights association reports that it has found a safe place to take Jj4 and thus avoid her being killed. It is a shelter that has already made itself available to immediately welcome the bear.

The appeals of animal rights activists

“All our solidarity goes to the family of Andrea Papi, whose funeral is being celebrated today, which cannot alleviate an immense pain. But let’s say no to revenge and reprisals against animals, no to culling and deportation of bears decided on the emotional wave of a terrible tragedy and in the overheated climate of the electoral campaign for the provincial elections”. founders Enpa, Lav, Leidaa, Lndc and Oipa – about 80 Italian animal protection organizations. The Federation asked the Minister of the Environment to participate in the ‘technical comparison table’ set up yesterday with Ispra and the Province of Trento, to evaluate how ” continue the original project for the reintroduction of the bear in the Alps, intervening on the critical issues that have arisen over time”.