The beautiful Engadin lakes with an emerald color to be discovered

Along the Waterway, one of the most beautiful hikes on the Corvatsch, also suitable and recommended for families with childrenyou can admire some beautiful Engadin lakes with an emerald color to be discovered.

Il crystal lake enchants for its greenish color due to chlorite, while the the lake is magnetized it has traces of magnetite, the mineral that stimulates vitality and strength. The largest of the lakes is the lago malachite, which due to the malachite blends with the green of the meadows. The lake Rhodon it is instead rich in rhodonite, the pink stone with anti-inflammatory properties. The last and smallest is the lago S-chaglia, which owes its name to slate, very present in the Upper Engadine and which gives an iridescent color from silver to shiny rust. The path is circular, 5 km long and of medium difficulty. It takes about 2 ½ hours from the Furtschellas mountain station. Those who prefer to shorten the excursion, not far from the starting point, can follow the signs of the “Rabgiusa” path which leads directly to Lake Malachit. The ideal place to have a picnic on the Sentiero delle Acque is near Lake Rhodonit, where a wood-burning fireplace with barbecue grill is available in an equipped area. Tip on where to buy meat: the mountain restaurant at the Furtschellas mountain station, La Chüdera, where bratwurst and cervelat sausages are on sale.

6 beautiful Engadine lakes with an emerald color to be discovered

On the Waterway to the Corvatsch you meet six alpine lakes with interesting geological and mineral properties.

Fuorcla Surlej, it doesn’t take much to find yourself in a mountain paradise

From the Murtèl intermediate station it takes about 45 minutes to get to Fuorcla Surlej at an altitude of 2,754 metres. The 4.6 km long path is easy and not demanding at the start. As you go up, and depending on the snow conditions, it is possible that there are still snowfields to cross in July. The last climb has some hairpin bends but the effort is worth it. At the top of the Fuorcla you can enjoy a beautiful panorama of the Val Roseg, the imposing Piz Bernina with the suggestive Biancograt, the Piz Roseg and the world of glaciers. The mountain panorama is reflected in the small mountain lake.

You can relax on its banks or comfortably on the sun terrace of the Fuorcla Surlej mountain refuge. The same route of the outward journey is also repeated on the return journey up to the intermediate station of Murtèl, from which the cable car departs for the valley station.

Lake Hahnensee, one of the most beautiful lakes in the Emerald Engadin

Another lake that leaves you speechless for the beauty of the naturalistic scenery in which it is inserted is the Hahnensee lake. From the Murtèl station passing by the La Fuorcla lake it can be reached in about 3 hours, also walking across a scree and peat bogs. The restaurant Hahnensee, located nearby in an idyllic location on the lake of Lej dals Chöds offers culinary delights, but also a fantastic view.

It is worth taking a break simply to enjoy the peace and quiet of this lake area surrounded by stone pines and pines. From the Hahnensee restaurant you then descend steeply through a fairytale forest which leads to two other splendid lakes, the Lej Nair and the Lej Marsch, where you can also swim before resuming the path and arriving in St. Moritz Bad.

Excursion to the Engadin lakes to Diavolezza

Numerous lakes including the Lej da Diavolezza, the Lej da las Collinas and the Lej Pers feed and characterize the fairytale alpine scenery of the Diavolezza. To get to know them there is the path that from the high rocky mountain reaches the green valley, along a demanding descent of about 1000 meters in altitude. First you reach the Lej da Diavolezza and the Lej da las Collinas to continue towards Lake Pers through a peat bog area with rare species of flora and fauna. Beautiful bushes of alpine roses line the path that continues towards the valley and if you are lucky you can also spot chamois.

On Corviglia, a lake circuit for runners

At the heart of the Corviglia hiking and mountain biking area, located at an altitude of 2,550 m and not far from the Corviglia station, is the Lej Alv, a lake that is both an oasis of relaxation and a perfect circuit for altitude training. It is a unique place of its kind, perfect for high-altitude training as it is surrounded by a 1 km flat track of very fine gravel and a Finnish chipboard track, for a more delicate and light type of running. There’s no shortage of benches for post-run relaxation and recovery opportunities, like dipping your legs in cool water.

Lej Alv is a perfect place for aspiring athletes and for those who love to have fun playing sports. Furthermore, the panorama that can be admired all around invites you to keep your head up and therefore helps to maintain correct posture.

