The beautiful lake of Nambino in Madonna di Campiglio, one of the most evocative corners of Trentino, opens up to inclusive tourism. On 9 June, above Madonna di Campiglio, the new path that leads from Patascoss to Lake Nambino, exceeding 1,700 meters above sea level, is inaugurated. We are in the heart of a territory that aims to remove barriers – both physical and cultural – to give access to the views of the Adamello Brenta Natural Park.

The beautiful lake of Nambino in Madonna di Campiglio can now be reached by everyone

True beauty knows no obstacles, it is a universal value. With the’inauguration of path B06, fully accessibleMadonna di Campiglio aims to promote an inclusive tourism model, which allows you to fully appreciate the mountains and the unique characteristics of this Altagamma Territory of Excellence, devoted to the quality of the experiences that can be had in nature.

Path B06, a new route without barriers

The inauguration of the path, on June 9, will be the occasion for discover this new path without barriers: a collective walk – starting from Patascoss at 11 am – to reach together Lake Nambino, one of the most evocative places in the Adamello Brenta Natural Park and one of the most iconic alpine lakes in Trentino. This will be followed by lunch in the refuge, with music, entertainment and many surprises for the guests.

The route leads to the banks of a mirror of water among the most beautiful in the area. The track, 1.8 km long, can be covered in 45 minutes: it starts from the alpine pasture of Patascoss and crosses the wood to reach the destination at an altitude of 1,718 metres. Here a large and welcoming refuge ready to welcome hikers with local recipes and specialities.

A new experience for everyone in the Adamello Brenta Natural Park

In the heart of the Park, therefore, a new experience open to all, including people with disabilities of various types, even sensorial, or movement difficulties, families with strollers and the elderly. The redevelopment works focused on the rearrangement of the bottom of the path and the creation of wooden railings in the most critical points.

The creation of the new itinerary was born from the realities of the area most in contact with this theme: the proposal from the Anffas association (National Association of Families of people with intellectual and/or relational disabilities) of Tione of Trento and Friends of the Paths of Campiglio it was promptly “adopted” by the Municipality of Pinzolo and the Autonomous Province of Trento, which immediately recognized the value of the initiative, supporting it in partnership with the Adamello Brenta Natural Park, editor of the project.

A network of accessible trails

The initiative is a virtuous example of a model that is establishing itself in Madonna di Campiglio and in the Adamello Brenta Nature Park in general: all together, public and private realities, associations that deal with disabilities and local authorities, institutions aimed at safeguarding environment and companies that promote tourism, to open up this corner of the Dolomites to all its admirers, creating a network of accessible paths.

Among the already existing routes we find, still in Madonna di Campiglio, the 5.3 km long one which from Patascoss leads to Malga Ritortoa magnificent natural balcony: the shaded and flat road, almost completely paved (except for the last 100 meters on dirt) and closed to vehicular traffic in summer, is also suitable for the passage of wheelchairs.

