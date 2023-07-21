It is not yet as well known as the nearby lake of Tovel, but for some time now it has offered so many opportunities to have fun on the water, that it has deserved the unofficial name of “sea of ​​the Val di Non”: it is the lake of Santa Giustina, measuring 8 kilometers in length and 1 in width at its widest point, with its tints of silver and emerald it covers the bottom of the Trentino valley of apples. You can play sports and relax like never before.

The beautiful Lake of Santa Giustina, the sea of ​​the Val di Non for sport and relaxation

In the last two years, the most accessible part of its banks, called Le Plaze di Dermulo, on the right bank, has been redeveloped, also with a green area shaded by pine trees, an eco-bistro and an area with sand and deck chairs. From this perspective, the view at any time of the day is truly remarkable: the view extends from the apple orchards and vineyards in front, which almost reach the water, to the peaks of the Brenta Dolomites or the Maddalene range, and when night falls the lights of small villages that overlook its mirror create a suggestive crib effect. However, it is not the only accessible point and it is worth making an overview of all the opportunities.

Kayaking and bird watching for breakfast

Given the size of the lake, Le Plaze di Dermulo are not the only point where you can admire its beauty. Another locality is Punta Ciampalesi of Revòwhere you can take part in the excursions organized by the Novella River Park.

These activities too can be booked online and if you want to experience something magical, you can take advantage of the early morning one (from €30 for children and €60 for adults), when the lake and its inhabitants wake up and the banks are enveloped in an atmosphere of total tranquillity: you climb kayak shortly after the sun rises and in the company of an expert naturalist, we dedicate ourselves to discovering all the life – above and below the surface – that hosts this aquatic basin between its banks and its gorges. Upon return, a rich breakfast based on local products and lake view!

Trentodoc and Kayak: taste or paddle… or do both

Since last summer, in the locality of Plaze di Dermulo, right next to the pine forest, a delightful area equipped with some comfortable deck chairs and with an eco-bistro bar, where, in addition to some dishes and quick proposals, you can taste craft beer and wine, with an excellent selection of Trentodoc bubbles. The access road is wide and smooth and once you arrive near the shore you can take advantage of a large parking lot.

And if this is the obvious part of the lake and easy to reach, one of the most beautiful and secret things about Santa Giustina are the spectacular canyons in which it creepscoloring their narrow gorges with a bright emerald green that can be explored on board a kayak or a SUP.

Thanks to the services of Ursus Adventures, kayaks and SUPs can be rented near the picnic areaby booking them conveniently online, just as it is also possible to book different types of guided excursions, suitable for all ages (SUP rental prices, starting from 25 euros and Kayaks, from 45 euros).

The canyon walls seen from the water

The most famous among the canyons of Santa Giustina is that of rio Novella and with a length of 3 kilometers it gives many emotions to those who explore it by paddling. It can be easily reached from the third point from which you can venture into the waters of the lake: the “Al Lago” chalet bar, directly overlooking its shore, near Banco.

The outing, which can be booked via the web (from €25 for children and €50 for adults), begins with a little practice with the X-Rafting instructors to learn the secrets of correct paddling and then you enter the gorges of the canyon that can only be explored on board canoes and kayaks! A special glance just before taking the narrow water corridor, the profile of Castel Cles, directly overlooking the nearby shore.

For information and reservations of all activities: www.visitvaldinon.it

