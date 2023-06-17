continues the collaboration between Santini Cycling Wear and the K-Way brand who, for the upcoming summer, are launching cycling garments for him and for her. The beautiful Santini K-Way summer cycling outfits combine the technical nature of the cycling clothing company with the iconic sequence of blue, orange and yellow colors that have made K-Way one of the best known brands in the casualwear sector.

The beautiful Santini K-Way cycling kits

After the jacket launched in 2022 now comes the beautiful Santini K-Way cycling outfits for him and for her. A new line of technical cycling clothing that includes men’s and women’s jerseys, with matching shorts, a gilet and a rain jacket, as well as accessories such as cycling gloves. All the garments have a thermoplastic label that summarizes the concept of the Santini K-Way partnership and shows the colors that represent the K-Way “trademark”: blue, orange and yellow.

The men’s suit

In the men’s line, they are proposed two shirts and one shorts. The first jersey is made with 100% post-consumer recycled fabrics, coming from the recovery of used materials or dispersed in the environment. The stylists of the two brands have designed the garment with a snug and aerodynamic fit, aimed at an audience of assiduous sportsmen. The shirt is made in two color variants, white and blue, with a covered zip, and features the iconic K-Way colours, blue, orange and yellow, in the horizontal lines positioned centrally on the chest. Present a thermoplastic label that tells the partnership of the two brands.

With a softer fit, the second men’s proposal from the Summer 2023 collection is one dot design shirt: the style office was inspired by the technique of the pointillism artistic current born in France at the end of the 19th century within the neo-impressionist movement. Obviously the chosen colors are blue, orange and yellow. The zip is easily recognizable as a K-Way identification. The thermoplastic label applied to the shirt contains the concept of the partnership.

To be combined with the jerseys of the Santini ǀ K-Way line, i shorts made in blue with orange and yellow sections on the shoulder straps and at the bottom of the leg. A label with the history of the partnership is placed on the shoulder straps. From a technical point of view, the leg area is in Thunderbike Power compression fabric and the C3 pad is used, with an ergonomic 3D surface with different densities and anti-shock gel inserts for long rides, up to 8 hours.

Recommended retail price – white or blue jersey: 129.90 Euros

Recommended retail price – dotted shirt: 99.90 Euros

Recommended retail price – shorts: 169.90 Euros

The women’s suit

For the women’s suit by Santini ǀ K-Way the chromatic choice fell on lilac, one of the trending colors of the SS23 season. The shirt is made in eco-friendly fabrics, i.e. 100% with recycled yarns that come from PET and waste yarns, and features the iconic K-Way colors, blue, orange and yellow, in the centrally positioned horizontal lines. The fit chosen by the designers is sleek, for a very snug fit; the sleeves and neck are raw cut, and the central zip is covered.

In combination, the shorts have the same design as the jersey, with references to the iconic colors of K-Way, and the thermoplastic that sums up the concept of the partnership. From a technical point of view, the shorts offer a compressive effect, thanks to the Thunderbike Power fabric. Comfort is obtained thanks to the C3W pad designed on the female anatomy and with anti-shock gel inserts.

Recommended retail price – shirt: 129.90 Euros

Recommended retail price – shorts: 159.90 Euros

Jacket, vest and accessories

In case of rain, the Santini ǀ K-Way collection offers two garments: a jacket and a vest. Both made in blue with the central zip with K-Way tape, feature a thermoplastic label with the history of the partnership between the two brands printed inside the garments. Both products are waterproof, thanks to the Grimpeur double layer fabric, and the jacket features heat-sealed seams. The garments have an ergonomic cut and are equipped with a zipped pocket that allows you to close the garment inside.

The look is completed by cycling gloves with the iconic colors of K-Way.

Recommended retail price – sleeveless: 109.90 Euros

Recommended retail price – jacket: 169.90 Euros

Recommended retail price – gloves: 35.00 Euros

The garments are available in stores and on the brand websites – www.santinicycling.com and www.k-way.com – from May 2023.

