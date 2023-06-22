THE BEAUTIFUL TALE OF JAIRZINHO, OR THE “PREDESTINY”, WORTHY HEIR OF GARRINCHA – SportHistoria

Jairzinho’s celebration after the 3-1 goal against Italy – da:ilnobilecalcio.it

Article by John Manenti

by itself, be born on December 25, i.e. in conjunction with the coming into the world of Jesus Christis certainly not sufficient to guarantee a glorious future, even if the light has been seen in Rio de Janeiro, land of samba and Futebol, but if then, in analogy to what it was able to do almost 2000 years earlier, the “Holy Family“, even your own it also moved from the Duca de Caxias Town Hall to via General Severianosome small doubts may come to mind …

Yes, because that is the street where the “Botafogo Football and Regatta”, Club that between the mid-50s and the corresponding period of the following decade, lives the apex of its history that began in 1904, so much so that it deserves the nickname of “The glorious” seen not only for the Trophies won – 5 Carioca Championships, three Rio-San Paolo Tournaments and the 1968 edition of the Taça Brasil (at the time equivalent to the Btasileiro Championship – but, perhaps above all, the champions who wear its colours, from Manga goalkeeper to the legendary “Football Encyclopedia” Nilton Santos and then, Didi, Amarildo, Zagalo up to the most famous of all, that is “manor” Garrincha.

With such an attraction within walking distance of home, it is all too obvious that the young Jair Ventura Filho, born on December 25, 1944 dreams of emulating the feats of such Champions, of which he becomes their first fan since childhood, managing to pass the audition for entering the youth formations at just 14 years old and, in the meantime, “steal with your eyes” the evolutions of his favorites …

One above all, of course, also why Jair, già divenuto Jairzinho – also not to confuse it with both Jair da Rosa Pinto, unfortunate protagonist of the 1950 World Cup, Review in which he scored twice, which with Jair da CostaPortoguesa winger selected for the Finals of the World Cup in Chile 1962 before finding glory in Italy in the ranks of Inter – he covers more or less the same role, while adapting to a more centralized position on the pitch so as not to “disturb the sacred monster”.

And, in any case, Jairzinho is growing well, star of the Under20 team who wins three consecutive editions (1961-’63) of the Carioca Category Championshipso as to be selected for the National Olympic team that takes part in the Pan American Championships held in Sao Paulo from 20 April to 4 May 1963 and valid as qualification for the 1964 Tokyo GamesTournament that Brazil won with Jairzimho scoring twice, despite not being called up for the Five Circles Review …

And the reason is soon said, with Garrincha now collecting the last Glory coins of a career already in early decline due to the excesses off the field, Jairzinho at 19 years and 6 months ago made his debut with the Seleçao on June 7, 1964 at the Maracana in the match against Portugal valid for the “Taça das Nações” (“Nations Cup”), wetting the debut making the provisional 2-0 point in the 18th minute in the 4-1 success of the green gold team of Technical Commissioner Feola.

Brazil which, in the guise of Reigning World Champion by virtue of two consecutive titles conquered in 1958 in Sweden and four years later in Chile, is automatically qualified for the 1966 edition which takes place in England from 11 to 30 Julyso as to play only friendly matches of little cognitive value in preparation, the last of which was the 3-2 victory in Gothenburg against Sweden on 30 June 1966 …

As often happens, Feola also falls into the “debt of gratitude” towards his Champions, so much so that they still appear in the shortlist of the 22 selected Gilmar, Djalma Santos, Bellini, Orlando, Zito and a Garrincha which is now the shadow of itself, a group to which three suns are aggregated “under 23“, that is to say Jairzinho, Alcindo and Tostao – apart from the even 16 year old Edu in the role of “Mascot” – with moreover the only Jairzinho to have the honour (so to speak …) to be deployed in all three races of the Review which ends with the sad elimination in the first round of a Seleçao, moreover, without Pelé martyred by the Bulgarian and Portuguese defenders.

Surely this was certainly not the debut on the big international stage that the 21-year-old from Rio dreamed of, but his young age allows him to have all the necessary time ahead of him to redeem himself, a period that Jairzinho exploits as best he could at both club level , winning both the 1964 and 1966 editions of the Rio-San Paolo Tournament and two titles (1967-’68) of the Carioca Championship – being awarded as Best Player in all four of the aforementioned Reviews – win the Brazil Cup 1968 overcoming (2-2 and 4-0) Fortaleza in the double Final …

Freed from the heavy shadow of Garrincha, many believe that in the period between the conclusion of the World Cup in England 1966 and the corresponding edition of Germany 1974, Jairzinho can be considered the best striker on the planetalso considering his versatility to cover any offensive role, while preferring that of right wing and, not surprisingly, the black and white Botafogo shirt he wears bears the number 10 on his shouldersa characteristic that we will talk about again on the occasion of the Mexico 1970 World Championship.

For which, moreover, Brazil must earn qualification, but the desire for redemption of the Seleçao now in the care of former 1958 and 1962 World Champion Mario Lobo Zagalois such that he concludes the South American Group with full points in which he is inserted together with Colombia, Paraguay and Venezuela, with 6 victories in as many matches, 23 goals scored (10 centri Tostao, 6 Pelè and 3 Jairzinho …) and just two sufferedboth by Colombia in a match won 6-2 by Brazil …

Here, therefore, that upon arrival in Mexico there are only 6 veterans – Brito, Jairzinho, Gerson, Tostao, Pele and Edu – from the disappointing English experience e with only goalkeeper Felix and Brito having already reached 30 springstherefore for a workforce with an ideal average age to make up for the problems of athletic endurance given the altitude at which the matches are held.

It is considered by many to be the “Brazil stronger than ever”, certainly with an attack from the “good feet”, given that the 5 lined up forward – Jairzingo, Gerson, Tostao, Pelà and Rivelino – all wear the No. 10 shirt in their respective clubs, but rightfully touching the same at “O King”, for Jairzinho there is no doubt about the relative choice, the number 7 is his and his alonewhich Zagaòo will certainly not regret …

With a training capable of expressing an essential game based on quick ball exchanges and with more the inspiration of Pele, the power of Rivelino and the speed of Jairzinho, it’s difficult for the opponents to contain their offensive plots, especially with a Jairzinho who is living his “Three weeks of glory” achieving a feat only equaled, viz to score in each of the 6 matches played by Brazil, starting with the double scored on June 3, 1970 in the debut against Czechoslovakia to put the seal on the final 4-1, and then sign the only goal, on a valuable assist from Pelà, which decided the match against the reigning champions England (the only team capable of conceding a single goal during the tournament …) and therefore also put his signature in the 3-2 about Romania.

Centers that Jairzinho follows with a particular exultation of thanksgiving, or kneeling making the sign of the cross and turning to the sky (who knows if, perhaps, precisely in memory of that particular date of birth …), an image that goes around the planet in worldwide vision and which does not cease even in the knockout stage, with the 25-year-old from Botafogo to seal the 4-2 win over Peru in the Quarterfinals, before signing the decisive network that unblock the 1-1 in the semifinal against Uruguay less than 15′ from the conclusion (score then rounded up to 3-1 by Rivelino at the end…) and then sink definitively the blue hopes of making the Rimet Cup their own in the Final, making the point of the provisional 3-1 in the 71st minute just 5′ after Gerson had given the lead the Seleçao, and never mind if the triumph is not joined by the title of top scorer, preceded only by the “Bomber” German Gerd Muller with 10 centers …

Obviously, the Star of the World Cup is the “Black Pearl” Pele, at his third world titlebut subordinately, jairzinho’s performance places him immediately behind and the comparison with Garrincha no longer holds up, also because football has evolved and if Mané was unreachable with his dribbling from a standing position that disoriented his opponents, here is his heir ago of ball control, speed and, above all, resistance to the suffocating markings of the direct controllers his “Trademark”, unique to a “Killer instinct” when he is faced with the opposing goalkeeper, the latter characteristic of which he leaves an indelible memory to his fans in a legendary 6-0 inflicted on Flamengo in 1972 and in which he scores a hat-trick.

For Botafogo, however, the good times begin to be a memory, as well as the Seleçao, lost its star gone into “mission” in the USA with the New York Cosmos, is unable to confirm itself four years later in Germany, where the glittering maneuver of Mexico is matched by an attitude that makes defense its strong point, undergoing only one goal in the first 5 matches of the tournament before bringing the “crowd” Brazilian is the new football Creed preached by Johan Cruijff and his “Clockwork Orange”, although Jairzinho, who in the meantime works more as a finisher than as a pure striker, still manages to “leave the mark” making 3 goals for a total of 9 in the Final Stages of the World Cup which sees him still in third place together with Ademir and Vavàbehind only Ronaldo and Pele with 15 and 12 centers respectively …

At the conclusion of the Review in Germany, too Jairzinho tries the European card, marrying in France, bought by Olympique Marseille together with his national teammate Paulo Cesar Limabut the experience, despite the second place finish, is not the most satisfying – above all for having been responsible for an alleged assault on a linesman during a Coupe de France match against Paris Saint-Germain for which he was inflicted a two-year disqualification – so much return to his homeland to wear the colors of Cruzeiro with which he poses the classic “icing on the cakeof a fantastic career nonetheless – who saw it wearing the Seleçao shirt on 81 occasions with 25 goals scored and a record of 56 wins, 14 draws and just 11 losses – leading the Minas Gerais club to its first Copa Libertadores in 1976.

Like many Brazilian players, Jairzinho wearily continued his activity until 1982 by repeatedly changing teams with experience also in Bolivia with Jorge Westermann and in Ecuador in the ranks of Guayaquil, but the most worthy, and we would say also dutiful, homage granted to him by the CBF (Confederaçao Brasileira de Futbeol), organizing the March 3, 1982 at the “Morumbi Stadiumof São Paulo – almost 8 years after his last appearance with the Seleçao at the 1974 World Cup in Germany – a friendly match against Czechoslovakia for the farewell passage of one of the most popular and defining of the “Mexico boys ’70” …

And, in all sincerity, we believe that such a tribute has never been more deserved …

