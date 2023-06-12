If you want adventures in nature, spend pleasant moments outdoors, discover the mountains and fully enjoy the outdoors, the Villach region is what you are looking for. perfect for trekking lovers at any levelthanks to the wide range of routes of all types and also suitable for beginners.

The beautiful Villach region, a paradise for nature adventures

From the trail of “tastings” on Alpe Gerlitzen, to visits with expert guides in the Monte Dobratsch Natural Park, up to the demanding, yet spectacular, Alpe Adria Trail. Even the little ones will find a proposal suitable for them, such as the nice “Fuchsfährte” play path.

The Dobratsch Nature Park

Since 2002, the Mount Dobratsch Nature Park it represents a model of sustainable tourism, as well as a great resource for the whole area around the city of Villach.

With the aim of protecting the precious ecosystem and the aquifers that the mountain hosts, over 20 years ago it was decided to close the old ski lift, transforming the area into a real paradise for nature and hiking enthusiasts. In summer, the park offers various possibilities and paths to observe flora and fauna: enthusiasts can be accompanied by expert guides, who will lead them to the summit where there are two characteristic and small churches, as well as the Gipfelhaus refuge.

From the Skywalk, a viewing platform above the abyss of the “Rote Wand”, a fabulous view opens up that allows you to admire different species of birds. For the more prepared, the “Dobratsch Rundwanderweg” ring path is very beautiful: a four-day trek that crosses different natural and cultural landscapes, rich in testimonies of past history.

In top of the Gerlitzen

The Gerlitzen Alp is the mountain that guards Lake Ossiach from above, and from its top a fantastic view opens up that embraces almost all of Carinthia, even going beyond its borders.

During the winter it is a popular and popular ski area, but in the summer it transforms into theideal habitat for lovers of hiking. On its slopes there are paths of varying difficulty, accessible both to expert walkers and to families with children. The ski lifts allow you to quickly reach the altitude and enjoy large spaces and pure air.

At the refuges, present in various points, it is possible to linger for a souvenir photo and for a restorative break while enjoying one of the many typical dishes. And it was created just for lovers of good food the “Trail of Tastings” or “Kostale Weg”, an easy itinerary that connects three huts (Pöllingerhütte, Neugarten Almseehütte, Gipfelhaus) and offers the opportunity to try a roundup of traditional cuisine. Alpe Gerlitzen is very popular with paragliding enthusiasts, who take advantage of the wind currents to hover elegantly above the city with their colorful sails. Last but not least, the new Kids-Bike-Park dedicated to little mountain bike enthusiasts, who can have fun like the greatest champions.

Alpe Adria Trail, a journey along three borders

At the foot of the highest Austrian peak, the Grossglockner, the Alpe Adria Trail begins, a path that with its 3,798 meters reaches the Adriatic Sea in 43 stages that cross Carinthia, Friuli and Slovenia. The itinerary is suitable for those who are not afraid of long distances, and winds for about 750 kilometers in total from north to south, crossing splendid areas with a temperate climate, which promises many hours of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. Some stages also cross the tourist area of ​​Villach, passing through Arriach and climbing up to the Gerlitzen Alp, then descending to Lake Ossiach, touching the futuristic Steinhaus house of the architect Günther Domenig and ending up at the Ossiach abbey. seat of the CMA (Carinthische Musik Akademie) and the main venue of the “Carinthian Summer” classical music festival. A brochure is available on the stages of the itinerary with the technical data stage by stage (distance, height difference and walking time) and descriptions of the landscape features. Then you return following the Velden road up to Lake Faak, then continuing from the Baumgartnerhöhe towards Slovenia.

Slow paced and family fun

Slow Trails are simple itineraries to let yourself be carried away by the slow pace. Among the most suitable and panoramic routes, the one along Lake Afritz, one on Lake Faak and one in Wernberg, which will lead from the monastery to the Drava.

To these is added the now well-known Slow Trail Bleistätter Moor, which runs along the shores of Lake Ossiach and aims to restore peace of mind through contact with nature and the pacifying power of water. Other unmissable proposals are aimed at the whole family such as, for example, the “Burgherrenrunde” walk which leads to the discovery of the marvelous Landskron castle from the small Schlossteich lake.

Particularly suitable for the little ones are two adventures in stations, with activities dedicated to their entertainment: in Oberaichwald there is the “Fuchsfährte” path, a nice play path that allows you to carry out small jobs with an educational aspect. While having fun, children will learn many curiosities about the flora and fauna of the area. At the Dragon Path “Woroun auf der Spur”, however, near Lake Faak, riddles, stories and curiosities will be prepared that will make this experience truly unforgettable! Furthermore, do not forget the many activities to be carried out on the lakes and at the thermal center of the KärntenTherme.

HÜTTENKULT, the “Cult of Refuges”

Now in its sixth edition, the HÜTTENKULT initiative, the “Cult of Refuges” is back again this year, which combines food and wine tradition with trekking and hiking. An ideal program for all mountain and cuisine lovers that invites you to reach characteristic alpine huts set in enchanting alpine scenery and to taste their typical dishes. The huts involved can be reached via paths of varying difficulty, which lead to the discovery of truly wonderful areas that open onto the Villach Region.

The program also includes the “HUT CULT collection pass”, a carnet, to be collected at all the mountain huts that are part of it, on which to collect the stamps of the refuges reached until autumn and participate in a competition.

