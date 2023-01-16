If Milan no longer knows how to win, Inter no longer makes us dream. Winning away in Verona is certainly a good thing. But what an effort! Ironically, one could say that it is one of those victories that Allegri likes, the short-nosed ones, aimed at taking away the three points with minimum effort. Allegri, as seen with Napoli, in the end had to pay the price. Instead, we’ll see if it bodes well for Inter. Of note is the impetuous return of Lautaro, on the ninth goal like Leao.

This in Riad is not a challenge between giants. Everyone has to recover something. Milan that ability of him, even in backhands, to grit his teeth. Inter to return to hurt. Barella’s push is missing, let’s not talk about Lukaku’s goals. Who now looks like the old Godot. What everyone waits for and never comes.

However, this Super Cup is a double-edged sword. Whoever wins consoles himself, whoever loses loses twice. In particular Milan, which is already out of the Italian Cup.

Naples 5 beauties

What about the Neapolitans? Who play great football, first of all. Productive, fun and fast. That Spalletti has done an excellent job and that, apart from the feats of Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia, the whole complex is going wonderfully. Milan and Inter seem more opaque precisely because Napoli is dazzling. The Neapolitans all move at a very high pace, both when pressing and when attacking. The 5 goals against Juve are just a consequence of this speed of phrasing. Then there is the great finisher, Osimhen, an atypical striker with a license to strike. He has technique, instinct, speed. He has scored 12 goals so far, but the mere presence of him already makes the defenses skid. They say African players don’t take off. But this Nigerian, who grew up on the outskirts of Lagos, is the answer to the skeptics. When Osimhen arrived from Lille he cost 60 million, now he’s worth double. Finally, there is one detail: Napoli have fun and entertain. Allegri had made fun of this aspect by calling Spalletti “funny”. Mal blamed him.

Help me Juve shrunk!

What a flop, the black and white one! Until the crash with Napoli, there was an air of restoration around. All the solons who are now attacking Allegri said that Juve had found its balance. Few goals, but all decisive and almost always in the second half. Someone even spoke of a comeback, of hunting for Napoli. After the cold shower, old Max is once again in the eye of the storm. Rightly so, because it can’t always be broken at the last minute. Eight consecutive successes are many, but never clear, sunny, fun. Fun in football is not a quirk, it’s its essence. Having fun means playing like Crujff’s Holland, Sacchi’s Milan, Guardiola’s Barcelona. It means that that game – fast, filtering, pressing – makes you win and also has fun. Allegri’s Juve, never. Always play with the short arm. In saving mode. Except that in this ever more spectacular football, in the end all this becomes a handicap. The funny thing is that, with dad dead, now they want to kick Allegri out again who has a contract until 2025 worth 7.5 million net per season. Changing it is madness. Especially in a company accused of false accounting and inflated capital gains. On Wednesday 18 January the shareholders’ meeting will have to elect the new board of directors, closing the era of Andrea Agnelli. “Ex malo bonum”: something good can come from evil, said St. Augustine, who despite knowing little about football, nevertheless knew how to manage the Church’s coffers well.