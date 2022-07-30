Original title: Beijing Winter Olympics ignites summer ice and snow boom in Heilongjiang

In Heilongjiang Province, the successful hosting of the Beijing Winter Olympics has added “hotness” to the recent high temperature here in summer.

The outdoor temperature exceeded 30 degrees Celsius, but Tian Rui’s 5-year-old daughter was wearing cotton clothes. The secret to her not being afraid of high temperatures is that she can enter the “large indoor refrigerator” in Harbin, Heilongjiang Province.

The so-called “indoor refrigerator” is a 1,800-square-meter ice sports air film hall, which can meet the sports needs of ice hockey, speed skating and figure skating. “My daughter is here to learn figure skating and comes here every week,” Tian Rui said.

The sports center coach Meng Qingyou said: “After the Beijing Winter Olympics, the number of applicants has increased significantly, and now there are more than a thousand students.”

Harbin has 10 ice sports air gymnasiums, which are distributed in many areas of the city. These air film gyms provide ice and snow sports training grounds for local youth. During the summer vacation, it is difficult to find vacant parking spaces in the parking lot in front of the air film hall. Many parents bring sports equipment and take their children to enjoy the coolness in the sweltering heat.

In addition to skating, the Harbin Hot Snow Miracle Indoor Ski Resort is also very popular this summer. There are 8 ski trails with different slopes, with a maximum vertical drop of 80 meters, which can accommodate thousands of people skiing at the same time.

“The temperature in the snow field is kept at minus 5 degrees Celsius all year round, providing good conditions for ski lovers to ski all year round,” said Guan Liang, general manager of the Harbin Hot Snow Miracle Project.

In Qiqihar, the recently concluded China Qiqihar Ice Hockey Season “Hecheng International Ice Hockey Invitational Tournament” attracted 80 participating teams and played a total of 192 games in 8 game days. The intensive schedule has made many local citizens have a “watching addiction”.

“Watching games in the arena in the summer, enjoying the fun of ice and snow sports while avoiding the heat,” said Fan Guoqiang, a citizen of Qiqihar. During the game, the webcast also attracted millions of views.

After the Beijing Winter Olympics, Heilongjiang Province issued the “Heilongjiang Province Ice and Snow Economic Development Plan (2022-2030)” and “Several Policies and Measures to Support the Development of the Ice and Snow Economy in Heilongjiang Province”, aiming to seize the opportunity to make ice and snow bigger, stronger and better. Sports, ice and snow economy, release the dividends of ice and snow industry, and change “cold resources” into “hot economy”.

This summer, the construction site of the Four Seasons Ice and Snow Project in the Ice and Snow World in Harbin New District is very hot. The construction content of the project includes a fantasy ice and snow hall, a Ferris wheel, etc. It is planned to be fully completed and put into use in 2023. After completion, the Ice and Snow World Park will realize the normalized operation of ice and snow tourism throughout the four seasons.

“The ice and snow landscapes that can only be viewed outdoors in winter will be presented indoors. After the project is completed, it is expected to receive 4 million tourists a year, and the ice and snow world will go from a hot season to a wonderful four seasons.” Chairman of Harbin Ice and Snow World Co., Ltd. Guo Hongwei said. (Wang Junbao)