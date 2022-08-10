Source title: The Beijing Winter Olympics Spirit Propaganda Team preached the Winter Olympics champions in Tongzhou District to share the story of winning gold

On August 10th, a series of lecture tours for the 16 districts of the Beijing Winter Olympics spirit preaching campaign “Rejuvenation of a Powerful Country” was held in Tongzhou District. Qi Guangpu, champion of freestyle skiing aerial skills at the Beijing Winter Olympics, Yang Hongqiong, a cross-country skier at the Winter Paralympics, and Zhang Dandan of Beijing Enterprises Beijing Olympic Construction Company, who participated in the construction of the Winter Olympics venues, attended the presentation. The Beijing Winter Olympics Spirit Propaganda Group was jointly established by the Beijing Winter Olympics Organizing Committee, the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, and the Beijing Academy of Social Sciences (Lecturer Group of the Municipal Party Committee). , consisting of 20 preachers. The publicity activities are carried out in the city by means of simultaneous lectures in the two places and simultaneous combination of online and offline. “The purpose of the publicity activity is to vigorously publicize the advanced and typical stories of participating in the Winter Olympics, serving the Winter Olympics and dedicating to the Winter Olympics, and thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympic Games. The spirit of the Beijing Winter Olympics has been integrated into the struggle of ‘rejuvenating the country with me’, and we will welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress with practical actions.” Zhang Aijun, deputy director of the Propaganda Department of the Beijing Municipal Party Committee, said. Qi Guangpu, a freestyle skier with aerial skills, finally fulfilled his dream of gold medal in the fourth Winter Olympics Qi Guangpu, a freestyle skier with aerial skills, has participated in four Winter Olympics since 2010, and he has not been on the podium in the first three Winter Olympics. This time, Qi Guangpu finally won the most desired Olympic gold medal in his sports career at the Beijing Winter Olympics, at his doorstep. The first time he participated in the Winter Olympics was in Vancouver in 2010, when Qi Guangpu was less than 20 years old and won the seventh place. That is, in that competition, Qi Guangpu realized the importance of “movement difficulty” in this project. He began to take on the challenge and formally practiced the most difficult movement of rolling backwards and turning 1800 degrees for three weeks. “This is what we often call 5.0. To put it simply, this action is to turn 8 circles in less than 3 seconds of the body being in the air.” Qi Guangpu said. If you want to practice such a difficult movement, you have to experience countless falls, failures, and injuries. Over the years, Qi Guangpu has made injuries a common occurrence. “After repeated and hard training, I finally did it, and with this move, I won the championship at the 2013 World Championships and became the first player to finish 5.0 in an international competition.” Qi Guangpu said. The charm of competitive sports lies in the uncertainty of results. Qi Guangpu said frankly that the Olympic Games is ultimately a competition with himself. In the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, Qi Guangpu wanted to challenge 5.0 in the final, but he failed and only won the fourth place. “The more failures and setbacks you experience, the greater your determination to get up.” Qi Guangpu worked harder in the subsequent training, constantly practicing his technical movements, and successively won the World Championships and the World Cup. “These victories made me high-spirited, and I attacked the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics with the belief of winning. Who would have thought that I made a mistake in the second round of the final and lost my qualification to enter the final round of the finals, The 5.0 I have been preparing for so long has not had time to debut, the game is over.” Qi Guangpu said. Three Winter Olympics, three missed medals. Qi Guangpu said in his speech that he even doubted whether he was really suitable for the sport. During this period, Qi Guangpu's daughter Tongtong was born. "Looking at my newborn daughter, I was thinking, if one day my daughter asks me, Dad, why didn't you win the Olympic championship, how should I answer?" Qi Guangpu said, "My wife is also a freestyle skier and aerobatic athlete. , she understands me very well and always cheers me on. In order to let me concentrate on training, I never worry about family matters. I know that it is not only me who can get on the podium at the Winter Olympics at my door and win glory for the country It's her dream, it's our dream, it's the dream of our aerial skills team." When his daughter was a month old, Qi Guangpu embarked on the journey of preparing for the fourth Winter Olympics. In the final round of the final on the evening of February 16 this year, the last jump was really thrilling: 5 of the 6 players chose 5.0. This is also Qi Guangpu's only choice. Only with this difficulty can he compete with foreign players and win the gold medal for the Chinese team. When Qi Guangpu successfully completed the take-off, rolled backwards for three weeks and turned 1800 degrees, and then landed smoothly, he knew that this time, it was done. Sure enough, this jump scored a game-high 129 points. Qi Guangpu won the Olympic gold medal. “I remember after winning the championship, the moment I rushed out wearing the five-star red flag, running and running, tears of excitement flowed down, this moment I have waited for too long, and the dream of many years has finally come true at my doorstep. At that moment, I felt that all the hard work was worth it.” Qi Guangpu said. Cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong “wrestles countless times a day” and won 3 gold medals in the Winter Paralympics In March this year, 96 disabled athletes in my country carried forward the spirit of “mission is on the shoulders, struggle is my own” and worked hard to make the national anthem sounded again and again and the national flag raised again and again. The Chinese sports delegation won 18 gold medals, 20 silver medals and 23 bronze medals at the Beijing Winter Paralympics. Among them are the three gold medals won by cross-country skier Yang Hongqiong of the Chinese Paralympic Corps. Yang Hongqiong was born in a small mountain village in Luoping, Qujing. At the age of 14, when he was going up the mountain to chop wood, he accidentally fell from the mountain and injured his spinal cord, and he could not stand and walk since then. “The cruel reality makes me feel hopeless.” Yang Hongqiong said in her speech that her parents took turns to accompany her through countless dark nights. She was determined to “stand up”. In 2012, Yang Hongqiong entered Huaxia Secondary School in Yunnan Province. Because of his good arm strength, he was selected by the school as a weightlifter to participate in the Provincial Paralympic Games. He was then selected to the provincial wheelchair basketball team in 2014. In 2018, the national disabled cross-country skiing team selected talents across the country to prepare for the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympics. When he received a call from the teacher of the Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation, asking if he wanted to try the ski team, Yang Hongqiong agreed without hesitation. After passing several rounds of testing, in September 2018, Yang Hongqiong became a member of the national disabled cross-country skiing team. In Dalian, Yang Hongqiong and the team members use snow poles to slide wheelchairs on the asphalt road every day, and wrestling has become a common occurrence. One day, on the next very steep U-shaped slope, she fell heavily due to the forward center of gravity, injuring her elbows and knees extensively. “The coach said that I fell every day, but in fact I fell countless times every day, and this miserable training continued for more than a month.” Yang Hongqiong said. In November 2018, Yang Hongqiong came to Heilongjiang and officially entered snow training. Because the basic conditions of the same group of players are better than hers, in each test, Yang Hongqiong’s performance is basically the bottom. “I can only use time to accumulate. Others practice 3 hours a day, but I practice 4 hours, 5 hours, or even more. In one snow season, I broke 7 pairs of snowboards in total.” Yang Hongqiong said. At the Beijing Winter Paralympics, Yang Hongqiong’s biggest opponent is Masters from the United States. She has won three consecutive Winter Paralympic titles before the Beijing Winter Paralympics. She is a myth of undefeated international cross-country skiing. “Compared to her, I’m not well-known. But when I think of the ardent teachings of the coaches and teachers, I just want to relax my mind, get rid of the burden, compete well, and show my style.” Yang Hongqiong finally lived up to the country’s training. In the long-distance race of the women’s cross-country skiing group, she defeated the American player Masters with a time of 43 minutes, 6 seconds and 7 seconds and won the championship. “When I crossed the finish line, I raised my arms and shouted ‘Long live the motherland’ from the bottom of my heart! This gold medal gave me the confidence to be invincible.” The gold medal has become the athlete with the most gold medals in the Chinese team in this Winter Paralympics, and has achieved the “triple crown” of the individual Olympic Games. See also The Golden River restarts in a great way For Eporedia Bricks a bad stop

