Original title: After three years, Beijing Women’s Football Team returns home and looks forward to paying attention

Beijing Daily News (Reporter Zhao Xiaosong) After more than three years, the Beijing women’s football team will return to the home game. At 3 p.m. this Saturday, the fourth round of the Women’s Super League this season will reignite. The Beijing Women’s Football Team will face the Yongchuan Women’s Football Team at Xiannong’an Stadium. Beijing women’s football coach Yu Yun told our reporter yesterday that the team is preparing for the game in an orderly manner and looks forward to giving back to the Beijing fans with a victory.

After winning the fourth place in the National Women’s Football Championship at the end of last month, the Beijing Women’s Football team returned to Beijing immediately, and prepared for the league at Xiannongtan after a short rest. Due to the loss of many main players, the Beijing Women’s Football Team, which won the third place in the league last season, has 1 win, 1 draw and 1 loss in the first three rounds of the league this season (all away games), temporarily ranking fifth. In this round, the opponents of the Beijing Women’s Football Team, Yongchuan, are “promoted”, and they only scored 1 point in the first three rounds.

Our reporter saw at Xiannong’an Stadium yesterday that banners promoting the 2023 Women’s Super League have been hung in the stadium, and the big screen behind the goal on the south side has also begun testing. It is worth mentioning that the last time the Beijing Women’s Football team played in the Xiannongtan Stadium was at the end of August 2019. After a lapse of three years, the team returned to the home court multiple times, and the whole team is full of expectations.