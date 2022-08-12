The goal is to grow together, sharing the club’s philosophy and methodology. Shared training sessions, coaching schools and youth tournaments will be organized

BELLUNO

To grow together, to grow everyone, by sharing the club’s philosophy, methodology and values. This is in order to strengthen the link between the territory and the Belluno Dolomites, in the meantime expanding the catchment area of ​​the fans. The value of the sense of belonging is the basis of the “Dolomite Pact”, a project presented to the press by the president Paolo De Cian, the general manager Luca Piazzi and the technical manager of the youth sector Yari De Rossi. What was one of the primary objectives underlying the merger last summer, is now intended to be achieved thanks to the experiences of the two new managers from Belluno. Starting precisely with Piazzi, who cited as an example what is happening in the Basque Country, a reality he has studied and observed closely.

FOOTBALL IDEA

“Getting results is not just a question of economic investment”, highlighted the former Mezzocorona, Sudtirol and Parma. «At the base of the successes of many clubs there was the formation of a football idea in the territory to which they belong. Also in the past I have always worked in this direction. Here, however, we are not just talking about the training of young players and technicians. At stake is also the “fan base”, to put it in an English expression. We need to create a bond with the people and ensure that the Dolomites are increasingly seen as the reference point and the team to cheer on. At the moment we do not have a tradition or who knows what prestige behind us, but we have the potential to grow and be a sort of driving force ».

President Paolo De Cian is undoubtedly enthusiastic about the initiative. «To become a company that represents the entire province, it is necessary to establish a collaboration with other companies in the Belluno area. We are only at the beginning of a path that can take us far ».

DOLOMITIC COMPANIES AND AFFILIATES

So what does the “Dolomite Pact” consist of? “A commitment to make, and it is the only request we make,” said De Rossi. “Everyone will participate in the way he can, and that is why there will be a sort of two categories of club: the Dolomite clubs, that is to say those already more structured, and the affiliated clubs”.

However, the status is not immutable, as there are evaluations of the paths of the individual realities every year. The Dolomites also wishes to underline how the agreement can be entered into free of charge. The proposed activities will focus on coaching schools in an online version to reach even those farthest from the center of the province, shared training, Summer Camp and four tournaments for under 9 (Dolomiti Winter Cup), 10 (Champions Dolomites – Tournament May 1st), 12 (Dolomiti Summer Cup) and 14 (Dolomiti Spring Cup).

The aim is to reach 90% of the Belluno associations. Including those with almost similar numbers, see for example realities such as Limana Cavarzano whose first team is currently only one category behind the Dolomites.