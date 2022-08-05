In the seventeenth century at the start of the race in the center of the capital. Unreliable Pushers opened the competition

BELLUNO

Belluno Summer Run, party for six hundred in the center. The summer race of the capital returned last night, after two years of stoppage due to the health emergency.

A return in style, with a participation that exceeded expectations and brought running back to the center of Belluno. Four hundred registered on the eve, another two hundred those who joined yesterday evening.

For everyone, dress code as per tradition: dedicated tank top and Hawaiian necklace. To open the dances, at 20, the little ones, the under 12s: about forty to challenge each other on a city route of seven hundred meters: departure and arrival in Piazza dei Martiri, passage through Piazza Duomo and back along Via Rialto. Great competition and great fun, even without rankings. For everyone, a medal.

At 20.30 the start of the race of the “great”, structured on a route of 5 kilometers, always with start and finish in Piazza dei Martiri, touching via Simon da Cusighe, Borgo Pra, Borgo Piave, the Panoramica, via Garibaldi, Piazza Duomo and via Mezzaterra. The technical level is excellent.

To put everyone in agreement was one of the athletes-reference of the Belluno race, Mihail Sirbu: 15’20 “the time recorded by the rider of Gs Quantin Alpenplus who preceded Francesco Da Vià by 17” and Ruben Deola by 30 “.

«In the first part I was with Francesco and Ruben, at a high pace. Then, along the overview I forced, remaining only going to win. I wanted this victory. I got it, having fun. A really nice evening ».

In the pink race, podium monopolized by Atletica Dolomiti with the pontalpina Sara Mazzucco, the Zoldo Lucia Arnoldo and the alpagota Chiara Pedol. Beyond the competitive notes, the festive atmosphere that characterized the evening should be emphasized, as hoped by the organizers. Lots of applause for those who opened the 5-kilometer trial, namely the unreliable Spingitori, the group of runners who tackle the races together with their disabled friends, pushing their wheelchairs. Many groups were present: from Run & Fun, with over fifty athletes at the start, to the Pediatrics of Belluno, from Wipp to Sportamente Belluno, from Gs Quantin to the Belluno section of the Italian Referees Association. Satisfied with the organizing company, Athletics Dolomiti Belluno chaired by Franco Roccon.

“The participation went beyond our expectations: we hoped to exceed four hundred, instead we reached six hundred and we can only be satisfied”, underlines the manager of the event, Giulio Pavei. «We are really pleased with this mass participation of groups and associations, the true spirit of this evening was captured, namely fun and lightness. It was a good restart, which gives us enthusiasm for the future. We would like to make the most of the little ones’ race, whose track is really beautiful ».

Absolute male: 1. Mihail Sirbu 15.20; 2. Francesco Da Vià 15.37; 3. Ruben Deola 15.50; 4. Osvaldo Zanella 16.31; 5. Pablo Luis Cappelletto 16.34.

Absolute female: 1. Sara Mazzucco 19.00; 2. Lucia Arnoldo 19.17; 3. Chiara Pedol 19.19; 4. Marina Giotto 19.36; 5. Martina Festini Purlan 19.52.

Under 14 machines: 1. Tommaso Gerardini 20.00; 2. Nicola Riposi 20.23; 3. Giacomo Votta 20.33.

Under 14 female: 1. Agnese Rossi 26.46; 2. Angelica Visentini 27.25; 3. Valeria Da Rold 30.56.