The bench of the French team takes a seat before the European Games

Returning to Chorzow two years after a complicated campaign shows where Les Bleuets are at. In 2021, after three bronze medals (2015, 2017 and 2019), they had come close to relegation, finishing sixth in the rain at the vast Slaski stadium. The director of high performance at the time, Florian Rousseau, had pointed to a lack of depth from the bench, in the absence of many leaders.

Two years later, the executives are even fewer: Mélina Robert-Michon on the discus, Pascal Martinot-Lagarde in the 110m hurdles and Jimmy Vicaut in the 100m. “We did not want to make this Championship compulsory, explains Romain Barras, current director of high performance. The objective is the Budapest Worlds (August 19-27). We trust our best athletes to prepare for it and we put no pressure on them. »

Moreover, the other European teams display “the same philosophy” as France, notes Barras. There will not be many British stars, the Germans are also lacking, and no Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Karsten Warholm, once announced in the Norway team. “The athletes have had a lot of meetings; it is a period of regeneration and internship, ”adds the boss of the Blues. The objective will therefore be the top 8, and depending on the circumstances, to get closer to the podium.

24 and a half years of average age

In a context where the ranking is becoming more and more important, the competition loses its attractiveness. This long weekend is classified in category B, the equivalent of a National Championship. But for the young guard (24 and a half years of average age), it remains interesting. And among the Blues, for two years, the bench has grown.

Even if we see in the list of selected a slew of new names, some have come a long way. This is the case of Margot Chevrier (23) and Léna Kandissounon (24), who honored their first senior selection here in 2021. The jumper has been chasing the French pole vault record (4.75 m) since she took her benchmark to 4.71m in Paris on June 9. In the same boiling evening, the 800m specialist fell under 2 minutes for the first time in her career (1’59”65). The pole vaulter Thibaut Collet (24 years old) and the hurdleuse Laëticia Bapté (24 years old) have also become accustomed to the France team.

“The project is to present five relays at the Olympics”

Romain Barras, High Performance Director

On the rules side, the competition has changed format. In addition to being part of the European Games, which take place in several Polish cities, sixteen countries will compete in the First Division, instead of eight previously. The risk of relegation is therefore minimal. The 3,000 m disappeared and the women’s and men’s 4 × 400 m became a mixed event.

The Blues will therefore have the opportunity to qualify for the Worlds in this discipline. “We saw at the 2019 Worlds that we were far from the mark (12th time), and since then there have been few on the calendar, explains Barras. There, the project is to present five relays at the Olympics. “With a good density over 400 m, France has indeed a shot to play on this side. Despite the erosion of the start-list, the competition still retains interest.