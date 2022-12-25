Do you want to spend December 25 in the company of the best Christmas games? You need look no further, then, because this is our top 10 list.

We all have our selection of favorite Christmas movies that we watch every year, but we don’t always do the same with video games, do we? The experience of spending a cold winter night curled up in a blanket watching movies is always fascinating, while, on the other hand, lazy afternoons sprawled out on the sofa sifting through Christmas games is much less romantic as an image.

Top 10 Christmas Games —

Don’t let that dissuade you, though: if you want to have some fun during the Christmas season, there are plenty of video games that are right up your alley. You probably won’t find Scrouge-style characters who will teach you to love Christmas, but certainly those warm winter atmospheres are something gaming is capable of too.

Super Mario Odyssey

Only one of Super Mario Odyssey’s many worlds is covered in snow, but there’s plenty to do to keep you busy. Circle polar bears are adorable in their wintery costumes, and races are an easy way for the family to play together. Other than that, Odyssey is all about the joy and thrill of adventure, which seems like the best way to spend the holidays.

Batman: Arkham Origins

The Dark Knight has had his fair share of Christmas adventures over the years, spread across different media, and video games are certainly no exception. As a chapter in the Arkham series, Origins is an excellent superhero game that you should try if you like the genre. Also, the entire game takes place on Christmas Eve. It’s not the jolliest, but it’s interesting to see the usually gloomy Gotham celebrate the holidays.

Bully

We all miss that innocent wonder of being a kid on Christmas Day. The relentless flow of time makes that impossible for us now, so Bully is the closest thing to that feeling we’ll ever get. The third chapter of Bully (Canis Canem Edit, in our area) is set in winter and, once you have advanced far enough in the story, Christmas day will arrive, you will play with snowballs and obviously you will make some trouble. Not only can Mum’s gift be opened, but it’s one of the few days in the entire game where there’s no time limit, meaning you can explore the festively decorated town of Bullworth as much as you like.

SSX

The Winter Olympics are never as immersive as we might expect, which is why SSX is the perfect snow sports game. If you want to be transported back to a time when things were simpler, there’s nothing better than jumping off a snowy mountain, doing half a million flips and listening to Green Day.

Bayonetta 2

This is without a doubt the Die Hard of Christmas games – it has nothing to do with Christmas but is technically set during that time, so it falls into that category. Bayonetta 2 certainly lends itself more to the Christmas theme than Die Hard, though, as the game begins with Bayonetta doing some solitary Christmas shopping. Then the angels attack and you have to take them out, which strongly goes against what Christmas is supposed to be. But this is not the point.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Another superhero game set at Christmas, Miles Morales manages to enter a more beautiful spirit than many others thanks to the very nature of Spider-Man, poised between two lives (which should remain) distinct and separate. Stopping crime is great, but so is coming home and being with family. Plus, you shoot around New York while it’s covered in snow – that alone is enough to make it better than the first chapter.

God of War Ragnarok

A game you may be hoping to find under the tree at Christmas, right? Well, God of War Ragnarok has a strong Christmas vibe right from the start: Fimbulwinter has descended on the nine realms at the start of the game, and this has transformed Midgard from the variegated land we knew in 2018 to a winter wonderland, which is both good than bad. There are horrors from the depths of Helheim stalking the surface (that’s bad), but the Lake of Nine is now a huge ice skating rink (and that’s good). The gods of Asgard want to kill Kratos (that’s bad), but you can ride in a wolf-drawn sled (that’s good).

Steep

SSX may be a nice dive into nostalgia but, if you want the ultimate in extreme winter sports, Steep is your winning bet. You can ski, snowboard or jump off a cliff in a wingsuit for all kinds of events. In addition, there is now also X Games themed content that can be purchased as DLC, which makes it even more attractive during the Christmas sales.

Bloodborne

Everyone likes to find the magic and beauty in winter, but many see it as a depressing season. With the nights growing colder, darker and lonelier, large parts of nature perish, but instead of yelling Humbug at everyone, you can channel your despair into the world of Bloodborne, where darkness goes down well. It also manages to capture some of the beauty of winter, though – the ice and snow around Cainhurst’s forgotten Castle is beautiful and damned.

Minecraft

Minecraft lets you create any world you want, so why not build a winter wonderland? You can generate a random world if you want to search for snow yourself, or you could check out our list of the best Minecraft seeds, which includes some wintry landscapes to try in no time at all. Whether you like snow-covered plains or frozen mountains, you can create any vacation structure you want.

Written by Ryan Woodrow for GLHF