The best diets to lose weight and stay healthy (according to science)

Choose the diet ideal for lose weight and, at the same time, staying healthy is not easy, above all due to the enormous amount of information on the subject to which we are exposed every day. It being understood that the wisest solution before changing eating habits is to consult with a dietician and/or a dietician, a new New Zealand study from the University of Otago has tried to shed some light on this topic. The results revealed which are the best diets to lose weight without having negative consequences on one’s health.

What are the best diets to lose weight and stay healthy

The aim of the study, published in theAmerican Journal of Clinical Nutritionwas to examine the effectiveness of three diets in a situation in which the participants, without the support of a dietician, chose independently the type of diet to follow from there to a year. The researchers looked at 250 subjects. Below are the results for each type of diet.

Mediterranean diet, the best ever

We have already talked about the Mediterranean diet, highlighting its benefits from a cardiovascular point of view. This diet, recognized by UNESCO as an oral and intangible heritage of humanity, is based on a habitual consumption of cereals, fruits, vegetablesseeds, olive oil, oily fish and white meat.

The Mediterranean diet was chosen by the 27% of participants and it was the most appreciated one, given that almost everyone continued to follow it even at the end of the twelve months. On average, subjects who opted for this diet lost 2.8 kilograms in a year.

In addition, a significant reduction in them was noted blood pressure (with a consequent decrease in the risk of having cardiovascular problems) and sugar levels in the blood.

Intermittent fasting diet, the best for weight loss

Il 54% of participants chose this diet, which for a couple of years now has definitely been the most talked about. Also thanks to the adhesions of world stars such as Jennifer Aniston. There are numerous variations of intermittent fasting, but the key concept is to create one fasting window (total or partial) that can affect the overall caloric balance and hormonal metabolism.

There are those who, within a week, eat normally for five days and for two (non-consecutive) days reduces calorie intake (this was the method proposed by the New Zealand researchers); who enters one fast per day and eats in a precise amount of time (eight hours, for example); who fasts for a few days (basically five) every 3 or 6 months. According to the study, intermittent fasting is the best diet for weight loss: -4 kilos average in a year among the subjects who adopted it.

Intermittent fasting, like the Mediterranean diet, has also led to a reduction in blood pressure levels. This diet, however, has pitfalls: fasting it is not meant not to touch food until you feel sick (centrifuged juices, fruit, hot drinks are allowed…), while on “normal” days (or hours) you shouldn’t overdo it with fatty and heavy foods. In any case, it is said that intermittent fasting is not always the best solution: before adopting it, it is necessary consult an expert able to approve it or not according to our health condition.

Paleo diet, the flaws

Il 18% of participants preferred this type of diet (much discussed, here we explain why), which in terms of weight loss (-1.8 kilos in a year) and health benefits was the worst between three.

Like intermittent fasting, paleo is also very trendy lately. Paleo, not surprisingly, is the abbreviation of “Palaeolithic”: the diet in question is based on the consumption of foods that could be found even during the stone age.

Therefore, all of them are not allowed processed products such as sausages, sweets, rice, sugars, foods based on cereals and legumes, bars, pretzels, junk food, cheeses, dairy products, fried foods. Instead, the consumption of meat, eggs, vegetables, fruit, fish, shellfish, berries, roots, honey and seeds. Better if bio.

The paleo diet, in theory, is high in animal protein and low in carbohydrates, and it is precisely here that the main contraindication of this diet lies. In the long run, in fact, the disposal of too many animal proteins could negatively affect the kidney and liver health. A period of going paleo can be great for weight loss and avoiding processed foods, but eating this way year-round may not be a good idea.

Everyone has a diet

This study showed that, making a relationship between weight loss and health benefits, the Mediterranean diet seems to be the best. However, there is no one right and precise diet for everyone. There are times of the year when you can prefer a certain type of diet compared to another. Or people who, depending on their health conditions, absolutely have to avoid some diets (those suffering from kidney and liver disorders should not follow the paleo diet, for example).

The important thing is to eat according to the principles of wholesomeness of products, variety and balance between the different nutrients we consume. In any case, nutrition is fundamental and delicate: before making any relevant decision on the matter, the ideal is consult a professional.

