What are the best dogs to keep indoors?

What is the best apartment dog?

There are particularly beautiful and affectionate dogs to keep at home, breeds known for their sweetness, which are suitable for life at home as pets.

A dog’s affectionateness also depends on its personality and its environment. Regardless of breed, all dogs need love, attention and care from their owners. Just to be able to give it back.

The 5 best dogs to keep at home, apartment breeds

Here is a list of 10 dog breeds considered particularly affectionate.

Labrador Retriever (e Golden Retriever)

This breed is very popular and much loved for its sweetness and friendly demeanor. They are very social dogs and love to be around people.

Similar to the Labrador, the Golden Retriever is a very friendly and sociable dog who loves being around people and families.

Beagle

The Beagle is a very affectionate and sociable dog who loves being with people and families. And he is loved in return: he is considered one of the most beautiful dogs ever.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

A breed known for its sweetness and affectionate attitude.

Cocker Spaniel

This breed is known for their friendly and outgoing demeanor, making them well suited to family life.

Chihuahua

Though small, the Chihuahua is a very loving and devoted breed who enjoys being around owners and families.

