The best Ferrari of the season but Sainz reveals the problem

In Canada triumphs Max Verstappen equaling the successes of Ayrton Senna. But the Ferraris did a good comeback: fourth Charles Leclerc and fifth Carlos Sainz. “It was a positive match with the best Ferrari of the season“, the Monegasque’s comment after the Grand Prix in Montreal’s Gilles Villeneuve. “This makes me smile again but fourth place is not what I want – said Leclerc -. We are happy, but we are already thinking about tomorrow because we still have to catch up. The feeling with the car was good and the day was good. There’s no need to go back to qualifying (after finishing eighth, Sainz dropped to eleventh on the grid with a three-place penalty for impeding Gasly).”

Sainz: “The car seemed to be stationary”

The Spanish Carlos Sainz he is happy with fifth place but revealed the problem that conditioned his race a few laps from the end. “In the last few laps I had a problem with the clutch that touched on my leg and made me lose time in the middle of the turn, when I opened the clutch felt like the car stopped – said the Ferrari driver -. This has happened a couple of times, but except for this episode, I haven’t encountered any other problems with my car.”

Vasseur: “A good comeback, the result of a spot-on strategy”

Per il Team Principal e General Manager Frederic Vasseur it was “finally a good day”. “We were competitive both on one lap and on pace. Qualifying was difficult due to the complex weather conditions but we made a good comeback, the result of a spot-on strategy. Leaving our riders out during the Safety Car we allowed them to race on a clear track to be able to push hard. A nice injection of confidence. Performance in qualifying is important but it’s better to go fast in the race. I have no regrets for the choices made in qualifying. Sure, we have to correct the mistakes but we’ll talk about it at home in Tuesday’s briefing. Here it was important to put arguments aside, close that chapter and focus on the race. But we will think about it. It is however an important lesson in view of the GP of Austria. We have to aim to do just as well on less particular tracks than this one. In Spielberg we will have some news. We know that you always need to be perfect in practice and in the race. There will also be the Sprint in Austria: double chance to do well”.