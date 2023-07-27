The best first: HSV asks Schalke for the opening dance

Status: 07/27/2023 8:27 p.m

Hamburger SV versus Schalke 04: German football hardly has more tradition, fan loyalty and bittersweet episodes to offer. The game is electrifying – even in the second division.

Even if things are getting tight, HSV has still won more German championships than seasons in the 2nd Bundesliga. The Hamburgers won six titles, on Friday (07/28/2023) the late Bundesliga dinosaur will start his sixth season in the so-called lower house.

FC Schalke 04 comes to the Volkspark as a guest, and in the race between championships and completed seasons in the 2nd league, they still have a narrow lead in favor of the title. It’s 7:6, Schalke won the last championship so far in 1958 – with a 3:0 in the final against HSV.

Both clubs have European Cups in their showcases, Hamburg even have several, and there is still a lot more to substantiate the thesis that the schedule designers of the German Football League (DFL) thought: the best first!

It was like that in the 2021/22 season when the two clubs in Gelsenkirchen met for their first duel ever in the 2nd division. HSV won 3-1.

Only the third second division duel between HSV and Schalke

Schalke still got promoted in the end, but also immediately relegated. It now comes to their third second division game against each other and anyone who looks at the movements on the transfer market could conclude that in July 2023 only a few players are still wearing the ‘royal blue’ shirt who also wore it in July 2021.

After all, a number of professionals left the club again, including Marius Bülter, Rodrigo Zalazar, Alex Kral and Marvin Pieringer. But the line-up from the first matchday of 2021/22 shows that coach Thomas Reis would have the theoretical possibility of using seven players at the start of the 2023/24 season.

Seven players each were there at the start of 2021/22

Tim Walter comes up with the same number, who, in contrast to Reis, was already in charge of his current club, which he called a “completely normal second division club” in the press conference, and then accompanied the “completely normal” again with his fingers in quotation marks to put. He considers the “great city” of Hamburg, the “giant stadium” and the “very large apparatus of employees” to be bonuses that other clubs in the second division would not have.

Financially, however, HSV is no longer as far ahead of the competition as many would think, despite the recent subsidy from “patron” Klaus-Michael Kühne, as Walter calls him. The billionaire injected 30 million euros.

Hardly anything flowed into the squad. Four weeks after the start of the transfer period, HSV is in a slight surplus. In the case of Schalke, the plus is even in the double-digit millions.

So far, HSV has only transferred money (to Eintracht Braunschweig) for Immanuel Pherai. The tricky and technically adept midfielder is set to replace Sonny Kittel, who has joined Polish champions Rakow Tschenstochau. The “completely normal second division team” HSV have “very big goals” despite the shrinking course, with which Walter paraphrased the word “promotion”.

His Schalke colleague Thomas Reis put it in his mouth: “We definitely want to take one of the first two places, my goal is promotion.”

Excerpts in the ARD channel “ONE”, full-length radio report

The best first? By May 19, 2024 at the latest, the question will be answered as to whether the two direct promoted teams met on the first matchday. That day will mark the 23rd time since FC Schalke 04 won the championship for the eighth time, but only in hearts because HSV conceded a last-minute goal against Bayern.

Hardly any other game in German football offers as many episodes as Hamburger SV against FC Schalke 04. You can see a long summary of the game on Friday from 10:30 p.m. on the ARD television channel “ONE”, which covers the games in the 2nd division every Friday reported.

Those who want to follow the game in full length will be served with the radio report of the sports show, which begins at 8:20 p.m. In the 2023/24 season, all 612 games from the Bundesliga and 2nd division will again be available in full length. The sports show also reports on all games in the ticker.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

