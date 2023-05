The best player at the end of the season of the first football league will be the defensive all-rounder Ladislav Krejčí Jr., his teammate from the champion Sparta Praha, the defender Asger Sörensen, or the Brno forward Jakub Řezníček. The shortlist was announced on Friday by the League Football Association (LFA), which organizes the traditional poll. The results will be published on Saturday afternoon before the last round of the extension group for the title.

