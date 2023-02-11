There are many exercises for the buttocks to do at home, easy, effective and that do not require equipment, or at most some small economic tools. The glutes are a complex and important muscle, actually formed by 3 distinct muscles and which is essential for a series of functional movements ranging from extending the hip to spreading the legs and up to externally rotating the thigh. In addition to acting as a connection hinge between the legs and the trunk, and therefore being fundamental in practically all movements, whether sporting or everyday.

Why train your glutes even at home

Glutes should always be trained whatever sport you do, but if the goal is purely aesthetic, that is to have ROUND and firm buttocks, then the glute exercises to do at home are really perfect. With just a couple of easy to use and inexpensive tools, a little perseverance and a little commitment, truly enviable results can be achieved.

Fitness tools to tone the buttocks

If you want to buy fitness equipment to tone your buttocks and organize a small home gym, the list is quickly made: Kettlebells and Hip Circle type elastic bands. Finished. With these two pieces of equipment – ​​a “weight” and a resistance band, you can really do a lot of exercises to firm up your glutes.

Kettlebells are a fantastic training tool, perfect for building muscle, strength and endurance in the same workout. They can be used in an unorthodox way as a “weight” for squat lunges, or in a more rigorous way for leaps and swings, for which, however, you need to know the execution technique well.

Hip Circle bands are resistance bands that consist of a loop of stretchy fabric that are placed around the thighs just above the knee to add resistance to glute exercises.

The best glute exercises to do at home

1. Kettlebell Swing

If the goal is to be lean, athletic, and have a nice butt, then kettlebell swings should be on your daily workout menu. Swings are a ballistic exercise, so take the time to figure out how to do them and keep sets low at first and with adequate rest between sets so you can work on technique without tiring yourself out. While swings are great exercise, if done incorrectly they can lead to injuries, particularly to the back.

2. Goblet squat

The goblet squat involves squatting while holding a weight in front of your chest. This weight can be a kettlebell or a dumbbell. Front- or front-loading adds a lot of effort to your core and upper back that you don’t get by simply shouldering a barbell.

To maximize glute engagement, position your feet slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and angle your toes slightly outward. Push your butt down and knees out as you lower yourself. To put extra stress on the glutes, push your feet into the floor to push up, rather than just pushing down. Your feet shouldn’t move, but imagine trying to split the floor by pushing off with your feet. In this way, all the muscles of the buttocks can be stimulated.

3. Lunges

Basically, lunges consist of taking a giant step, bending your legs until your back knee touches the ground, and stepping back up. They work almost every muscle in your legs, including your glutes. There are many ways to lunge, but for most people, it’s best to start the lunge with a back step, which is gentler on the knees. Understood the basic exercise then there are numerous variations of lunges, to be performed also by grabbing a weight in front of the chest.

4. Side steps with band

With a wide resistance band around your thighs just above your knees, assume a partial squat position. From here you take a big side step. If you have room, take more steps in one direction and then walk back to the start an equal number of steps.

If space is limited, take just a couple of steps in one direction and then return to the start, repeating this pattern until you’ve built up the required reps. Maintain the partial squat throughout.

5. One or two leg glute bridge

Planks are a great exercise for working out your glutes.

For the two-legged version: lie on your back, bend your legs and place your feet on the ground. Pushing through heels, lift hips until knee, hip and shoulder form a straight line. Hold for one second and step off.

For the one-legged version: assume the same starting position, but before lifting, lift one foot off the floor. With the foot remaining on the ground, push through the heel and lift the hips. Perform an equal number of repetitions for each leg.

6. One-Legged Romanian Deadlift

Unless you have a barbell and enough weights at home, it can be difficult to hit your glutes hard enough to cause growth with two-legged exercises. With a light dumbbell or a kettlebell, the hamstrings and glutes can be stimulated by performing a Romanian deadlift on one leg: from a standing position, holding the kettlebell in both hands in front of the pelvis, lean the torso forward keeping the back straight and simultaneously lift one leg backwards. When you feel a stretch in the glutes or back of the thigh, return to the starting position and repeat by lifting the other leg.

Advertising