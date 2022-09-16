EA Sports unveils the best Serie A players on FIFA 23: to stand out, after the triumvirate of last season, is the goalkeeper of Milan.

After studying the overall of Ligue 1 and Bundesliga, among others, the fateful moment has arrived: today we discover the best players in Serie A. EA Sports has presented the list of the best players in our league on FIFA 23, the next chapter of the his football series. Like last year, there is a goalkeeper in pole position, even if this time the record is absolute and not shared with anyone else.

The best Serie A players on FIFA 23 –

The best player in Serie A wears the Milan shirt: it’s Mike Maignan. The French goalkeeper was instrumental in winning the Rossoneri’s Scudetto last year and, although he was little known in Italy, the same had happened to him in the previous season, as he too had won in Ligue 1 with Lille. His performance in France earned him a rating of 84, which this year rises to 87 to secure him the title of best player in Serie A on FIFA 23 ever.

Here is the top 10 of the best Serie A footballers:

Mike Maignan, Milan – 87 Lautaro Martinez, Inter – 86 Paulo Dybala, Roma – 86 Ciro Immobile, Lazio – 86 Romelu Lukaku, Inter – 86 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lazio – 86 Nicolò Barella, Inter – 86 Marcelo Brozovic, Inter – 86 Milan Skriniar, Inter – 86 Wojciech Szczesny, Juventus – 86 Theo Hernandez, Milan – 85 Paul Pogba, Juventus – 85 Filip Kostic, Juventus – 85 Dusan Vlahovic, Juventus – 84 Sandro Tonali, Milan – 84 Lorenzo Pellegrini, Rome – 84 Federico Chiesa, Juventus – 84 Angel Di Maria, Juventus – 84 Hakan Calhanoglu, Inter – 84 Fikayo Tomori, Milan – 84 Alessandro Bastoni, Inter – 84 Leonardo Bonucci, Juventus – 84 Rafael Leao, Milan – 84 Domenico Berardi, Sassuolo – 84 Stefan de Vrij, Inter – 84

What changes from FIFA 22? –

As indicated on the official EA Sports website, this year the best player in Serie A must not share his accolade with anyone else. Last year’s top players – Immobile, Dybala and Szczesny – drop to second place and are in good company in the 86 tier, much richer than last season. For a Koulibaly who left, Lukaku’s return was recorded in this same “band” and with the Belgian Inter ranks 86 Lautaro (+1), Barella (+2), Brozovic (+2) and Skriniar (none variation for him). Juve relies on Szczesny’s steadfast hands (-1), while Lazio relies on the ever prolific Immobile (-1 for him too) and the inspiration of Milinkovic-Savic (+1); Roma, finally, in Dybala, with he too the deduction of a point and the farewell to the title of the strongest in our league. In the 85 we find Theo Hernandez, Paul Pogba and the surprise Filip Kostic; in the very dense array of 84 Di Maria, Vlahovic, Chiesa, Bonucci, Calhanoglu, Bastoni, De Vrij, Handanovic, Tonali, Tomori, Leao and Pellegrini.