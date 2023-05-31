I lakes for kayaking are often the best destination for those who love canoeing holidays: normally their waters are more placid and less animated than those of the rivers, and they also allow those who are not experts in rapids and rafting to take beautiful kayak trips, one or even more days. Obviously, before going out in a kayak on the waters of a lake it is necessary, as well as recommended, to scrupulously check the weather forecast, to avoid finding yourself in situations that you would not know how to manage.

The best lakes for kayaking

But having said that, there are numerous lakes for kayaking, starting with these 6 which in our opinion are the absolute best for those who want to organize a paddle holiday in Europe as an alternative to the sea.

County Fermanagh – Ireland

The County Fermanagh, also known as the lake region, is a true paradise for water lovers and strange as it may seem, Ireland is one of the most loved countries in the world for kayaking. In County Fermanagh there is an amazing inland kayaking opportunity, starting from the of course 2 lakes of Lough Erneand by the extensive network of canals which run the length of Ireland linking the various waterways to the River Shannon. Ireland really is a canoeist’s paradise.

Lake Garda – Italy

Here we play at home, but Lake Garda is universally renowned for being an outdoor paradise in all its forms and obviously also a great place to kayak in Europe. A little tip? Take advantage of the early morning or evening sunset, when the waters are less crowded and the sun is reflected in all its splendour.

Lake Como – Italy

Same as above. It is not nationalism but objective truth: the Lake Como it is one of the most beautiful bodies of water in Europe for kayaking: its waters nestled between sheer mountains are a spectacle in every season of the year. One point would be as good as another, but for something priceless try from the tip of Bellagio, where the lake divides into its 2 branches.

Loch Ness – Scotland

Not so much for the infamous monster, but Loch Ness is another of the pearls for kayaking. Especially if you can afford to squeeze in canale Caledonianone of the largest navigable canals in the world: it connects Fort William in southwest Scotland with Inverness in the east, along the way it crosses the Great Glen geological fault, which includes four lakes and endless breathtaking scenery, and you can do it all in about 5 days. Priceless.

Lake Bled – Slovenia

Il lago of the Bled it’s one of the iconic images associated with Slovenia and while it’s a great place for kayaking, for some it might be too touristy and crowded. But the solution is nearby and it’s called Lake Bohinjin Triglav National Park, just half an hour away – it’s just as beautiful but virtually unknown.

Lake Saimaa – Finland

Where you go to Finland, there’s basically a lake. However Saimaa it is a huge system of lakes and rivers and represents the fourth largest freshwater system in Europe. Which is why it’s rightly dubbed a ‘canoe’s paradise’: Lake Saimaa is a labyrinthine network of exceptionally clean waterways, surrounded by breathtaking nature, dotted with islets and perfect for exploring by kayak. Also because here bivouac camping in the wilderness is not only tolerated but much appreciated (provided you don’t leave behind signs of your passage!).

Photos by Free-Photos from Pixabay

