Beijing time on August 14th, some games in the 12th round of the 2022 Chinese Super League and two games in the 16th round ended. Although only 6 games were played, the level of excitement was far better than the previous round. Among them, Malcom The highlight performance of the big four and Forbes’ hat-trick in 15 minutes, the following is the best lineup in the 12th round + 2 games in the 16th round selected by Sohu Sports (433):

Wuhan Sanzhen defeated the veteran powerhouse Beijing Guoan 5-1 in this game. Generally speaking, the backline of the three towns did not perform well. There were two fatal mistakes, but this gave Liu Dianzuo room to play, except for Zhang Yuning. In addition to the unsolved single-handed goal, Liu Dianzuo basically blocked the rest of the Guoan team’s threatening goals, including a single-handed opportunity obtained by Yu Dabao. In the whole game, Liu Dianzuo made a total of 5 saves, 2 hits, and 2 clearances. After the game, he scored 7.5 points, which is the highest scoring player in the three towns. If it wasn’t for Liu Dianzuo’s performance, Guoan should have The battle with the three towns was tied.

As a wingback, Deng Hanwen also performed very well in the 5-1 victory over Beijing Guoan. Although he did not contribute much on the offensive end, he basically restrained Guoan left side Cao Yongjing and Naibijiang in defense. assists, but he was substituted in the 77th minute due to injury. In terms of data, Deng Hanwen contributed 1 blocked shot, 3 interceptions, 3 tackles, 8 successful ground confrontations 6 times, Guoan’s attack on the left has no way.

Defender: Li Peng (Wuhan Yangtze River)

Wuhan Yangtze River also won a big victory this round. In addition to the biggest hero Forbes, the performance of central defender Li Peng was also remarkable. He also received a high score of 8.3 after the game. 5 goals, Li Peng contributed 1 goal and 1 assist, and also missed an excellent scoring opportunity, which is not common as a central defender, which shows his strength on the offensive end. On the defensive end, due to their strength, Guangzhou City did not pose much threat to Wuhan Yangtze River. Li Peng handed over 1 clearance, 1 blocked shot, and 1 tackle, and his performance was quite satisfactory.

Defender: Dugalic (Meizhou Hakka)

Meizhou Hakka can overturn the third-ranked Henan Songshan Longmen in this round, relying on their defensive strength. They only conceded 10 goals in the 12 rounds, and the defense led by Dugalic contributed a lot. The current ranking of fifth place is also the best reward for the Meizhou team. Although the Henan team was sent off in the first half, they still pose a great threat to Meizhou due to their strong offensive power. Dugalic contributed 4 clearances, 2 interceptions and 5 successful high-altitude ball confrontations. Second, he also contributed 2 shots on the offensive end, showing a solid performance.

Defender: Xu Dong (Wuhan Yangtze River)

Xu Dong also played well in the 5-0 victory over Guangzhou City. In this game, he played 90 minutes and contributed 2 clearances, 1 blocked shot, 2 interceptions and 3 tackles. , On the offensive end, he can often move forward to create opportunities. Guangzhou city defender Yi Teng’s own goal came from Xu Dong’s cross.

Midfielder: Romulo (Chengdu Rongcheng)

Romulo played a crucial role in Chengdu Rongcheng’s 2-1 win over Guangzhou. It was his assist in the 80th minute that allowed Felipe to score the equalizer. In the whole game, Romulo sent 6 key passes, which was the highest in the team. He made 5 of 9 crosses, and also created 2 excellent scoring opportunities. , the first-class offensive ability also allowed him to be selected for this list.

Midfielder: Moises (Shandong Taishan)

Shandong Taishan beat the Cangzhou Lions 2-0, and foreign aid Moises was once again selected for the best lineup. It is well known that the Taishan team has encountered a shortage of foreign aid in recent games. Iseth has shown all-round strength, not only scoring goals in the offense, but also often seeing him in key positions on the defensive end. In this game, Moises had the most touches in the team with 115 touches, contributed 1 goal, sent 3 key passes, 4 successful dribbles, 2 successful dribbles, 7 successful 13 ground confrontations, and 13 successful ground confrontations. End contributed 2 clearances and 2 tackles, and was also rated as a high score of 8.0 after the game.

Midfielder: Xie Pengfei (Wuhan Three Towns)

Xie Pengfei’s role in the offensive system of Wuhan’s three towns is no less than that of foreign aid. In the 5-1 victory over Beijing Guoan, Xie Pengfei contributed 2 assists, sent 4 key passes, and created 1 excellent scoring opportunity. His speed and passing are his biggest characteristics, and he was rated 7.9 points after the game. On the defensive end, Xie Pengfei did not hesitate to use his physical strength, contributing 1 clearance, 1 interception and 2 tackles. It can be said that both offense and defense are outstanding.

Forward: Forbes (Wuhan Yangtze River)

Forbes can be said to be the biggest contributor to the victory of Wuhan Yangtze River. He scored a hat-trick in just 15 minutes and scored 3 goals with 3 shots, which also proved his efficient offensive efficiency. On the offensive end, his tall stature and excellent ball-handling ability make Guangzhou City’s defenders miserable. After completing this hat-trick, Forbes’ goals also increased to 7, behind the three-town foreign aid Malcon and Davidson, ranking 3rd place.

Striker: Malkang (Wuhan Three Towns)

It is most appropriate to use the Chinese Super League of Warcraft to describe Malkang. He defeated Beijing Guoan 5-1 and scored 4 goals by himself. After the game, he scored 10 out of 10 points and was elected the best player of the game. He disrupted the entire defense line of Guoan by himself. He scored all 4 shots on target and scored goals with 100% efficiency. He succeeded 5 times in 6 high-altitude ball confrontations, and also made 2 clearances and 1 block in corner kick defense. The performance of the ball, he currently leads the scorer list with 12 goals, and has great hopes to win the Golden Boot of the Chinese Super League this season.

Forward: Felipe (Chengdu Rongcheng)

The director came off the bench for 45 minutes to reverse the good show, and scored 6 points for the Chengdu team. The team won 4 consecutive victories, and the points rose to 7th place. In this game, Felipe scored 1 goal + 1 assist, sent 3 key passes, and won all 5 high-altitude ball confrontations. After the start of the second stage of the Chinese Super League, Felipe finally broke out, and he is bound to It will become a point that the Chengdu team will rely on in the next game.