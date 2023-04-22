The best strawberries in Italy | Where to collect them

From Veneto to Sicily, passing through Emilia Romagna and Lazio: we understand where to pick the best strawberries in Italy in the months of May and June.

Fruit picking is an outdoor activity much appreciated by families who love the combination of nature and good food. As with chestnuts (now out of season: you have to wait for autumn) and cherries, even hunting for strawberries is a great way to immerse yourself in greenery and bring home delicious fruits to eat or to use for cakes, sweets and jams.

To pick the best strawberries in Italy, mind you, you need to be minimally expert: they’re needed dexterity, delicacy and patience to grab the stem just above the fruit and pull, then applying a slight twist to detach it from the peduncle.

The best strawberries in Italy: where to pick them

Let’s start with a distinction, that between the wild strawberries and the strawberries that we are used to buying at the market or in the supermarket. The former, smaller and sweeter, are easy to find in the vast majority of mountain woods. For the latter, the situation is different: representing the heart of the agricultural economy of many areas of Italy, they are often cultivated in greenhouses or in gardens not accessible to the public. However, there are several orchards which, for a fee, allow anyone to collect them.Having said that, we will now talk about the best strawberries in Italy and their regions of origin. Should you ever pass through one of these areas, contact the tourist offices or the municipalities to find out if there are orchards or crops accessible to all.

Strawberries of Maletto IGP (Sicily) Strawberry from Veronese (Veneto) Strawberry of Romagna (Emilia-Romagna) Strawberry from Terracina and Strawberry from Nemi (Lazio) Strawberry Sabrosa-Candonga PGI (Basilicata) Strawberry from Curinga (Calabria)

1. Strawberries of Maletto IGP (Sicily)

Sicily is the fourth region of Italy for strawberry production. In Maletto, on the slopes of Etna, a truly extraordinary strawberry is harvested from the beginning of May until the first days of June, and it is no coincidence that it bears the IGP mark. It stands for its greatness, its sweetness and its deep red color.

It can be found, in fact, in Maletto and in other municipalities in the province of Catania, more precisely between the Etna volcanic edifice and the Simeto valley. In Maletto, in the period of June, there is even a festival exclusively dedicated to this product which is exported all over the world.

2. Strawberry from Veronese (Veneto)

According to the rumors of February 2021, Veronese strawberries could soon to be awarded the PGI. In this area of ​​Veneto, especially in recent years, the production of strawberries is expanding progressively and is receiving more and more attention at national and international level.

If you are looking for this strawberry, which is grown in both spring and autumn, stop by in one of these municipalities in the province of Verona: Bevilacqua, Bonavigo, Boschi S. Anna, Bovolone, Buttapietra, Castel d’Azzano, Erbè, Isola della Scala, Isola Rizza, Minerbe, Nogara, Oppeano, Palù, Povegliano Veronese, Salizzole, S. Giovanni Lupatoto, S. Martino Buonalbergo , S. Pietro di Morubio, Sorgà, Terrazzo, Verona, Vigasio, Villafranca di Verona, Zevio, Mozzecane, Nogarole Rocca, Trevenzuolo, Caldiero, Belfiore, Ronco all’Adige, Veronella, Albaredo d’Adige, Roverchiara, Angiari, Lavagno , Colognola ai Colli, Gazzo Veronese, Sommacampagna and Valeggio sul Mincio. Finding orchards ready to welcome you will be child’s play.

3. Strawberry from Romagna (Emilia-Romagna)

The Strawberry of Romagna is distinguished by a very intense scent, a full-bodied texture and a very sweet taste. This variety is harvested and produced in the areas of Imola, Bertinoro, Cesena, Cesenatico, Forlì, Forlimpopoli, Gambettola, Gatteo Mare, Longiano, Meldola, Montiano, Roncofreddo, Savignano sul Rubicone, S. Mauro Pascoli, Cervia, Ravenna, Bellaria, Cattolica, Coriano, Igea Marina, Misano Adriatico, Poggio Berni, Riccione, Rimini, Santarcangelo di Romagna. The most important festival dedicated to the fruit is organised every year in Gambettolain the province of Forlì-Cesena.

4. Strawberry from Terracina and Strawberry from Nemi (Lazio)

The Strawberry of Terracina is the largest wild strawberry that can be found in Italy, a very important product of the Lazio tradition and which can be harvested not only in Terracina, in the province of Latina, but also in Fondi, Monte San Biagio, Pontinia, Sabaudia, San Felice Circeo, Sezze and Sonnino.

Also in Lazio, in the Castelli Romani Regional Parkthere is a small village also called “the country of strawberries”: on the shores of the homonymous lake the Nemi strawberry grows, a wild variety to which an entire festival has also been dedicated which is usually held on the first Sunday of June.

5. Strawberry Sabrosa-Candonga PGI (Basilicata)

Therefore, the cultivation of the Sabrosa-Candonga strawberry goes on until June you are still in time to go to some local producer and enjoy this excellence of Basilicata. The Sabrosa-Candonga strawberry is the result of 7 years of crossings between different varieties. It is grown in the Metapontino area, known for tourism for the Doric temple of the Tavole Palatine.

6. Strawberry from Curinga (Calabria)

La Strawberry Curinga has recently launched i procedures for obtaining PGI certification. It is typical of the area of ​​Acconia, a hamlet in the municipality of Curinga, a flat area ideal for growing fruit.

The Strawberries of Curinga are in fact known for a quality that is closely connected to the soil and climatic characteristics of the Acconia production area. At the moment the production is managed by a dozen companies that work approx 5 thousand seedlings a year.

[Photo by: Pixabay / Pexels]

