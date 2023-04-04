Spring, time for the first treks: they’re here trails to do between spring and autumn in Italy particularly beautiful and inspiring. Short walks of a weekend, walks of 5 days, walks of a week, but also long treks of two or more weeks, if not months.

Look at the gallery to discover the best walks to do in 2023 in Italy.

And if you want to delve into them one by one, with practical information, length, time and elevation gainyou can continue on this article on the Italian paths to do in spring.

The best treks to do in Italy in 2023, the photos

Spring and autumn are the best times to walk: the weather is mild (but watch out for the rain), nature explodes with color and there are few people on the street.

What goes from the end of March to mid-June is perhaps the best time to start trekking on famous or less famous paths. IN summer the destinations must be chosen with care, to avoid heat, sultriness and crowds, but there are many paths that have these characteristics.

In spring you can take advantage of the long weekends, the Easter holidays, long weekends in April, May and June. July is fine for some areas, August for others.

From September to October you can choose walks near the sea or in the low mountains.

Perhaps the best thing is to do a piece of a journey of the classic ones (la Francigena), or walk on a long path in 3-day itineraries (such as the Cammino di Oropa, or the Via dei Gessi and Calanchi in Emilia), perhaps with a organized trekking.

If you have more time then you can challenge yourself with the street of the gods, or the English Trail in Calabria. if in ouch even more, but so much, there is the Path of the 100 Towers in Sardinia, circumnavigation of the island in 30 days.

After the best walks to do in autumn in Italy, here is our pick best walks in Italy to organize in Italy in 2023.

Good walk!

Path of the Wayfarer (Lombardy)

Via dei Monaci (Lombardy)

Path of Oropa (Piedmont)

Via di Matilde (Lombardy, Emilia, Tuscany)

Via dei Gessi and Calanchi (Emilia Romagna)

Via degli Dei (Emilia Romagna and Tuscany)

Via dell’Essenza (Elba Island)

Path of the Gods (Campania)

Way of the 100 Towers (Sardinia)

Path of Salento (Apulia)

Path of the Mutate Lands (Marche, Umbria, Lazio and Abruzzo)

Via Lauretana (Umbria and Marche)

English Trail (Calabria)

Magna Via Francigena (Sicily)

Way of Benedict (Umbria, Lazio, Campania)

Materano Way (Apulia, Basilicata)

