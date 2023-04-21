The bets of “L’Équipe” for the end of the season in Ligue 1

Ligue 1 probably knows the identity of the next champion of France. With an eight-point lead, PSG are heading for an eleventh title, an absolute record. On the other side of the classification, Angers will be relegated to Ligue 2 and AC Ajaccio and Troyes seem well on their way to accompanying the SCO on the lower level. On the other hand, for the qualifying places for Europe and the fourth relegated team, nothing is done. With seven more days on the calendar and a Cup final to be played, between Nantes and Toulouse on April 29, the stakes are high. The football section journalists were invited to take seven bets. Here is the verdict.
1. OM dolphin of PSG
For the vast majority, Igor Tudor’s OM will finish second in Ligue 1 and do as well as the team led by Jorge Sampaoli last season. Marseille won 65% of the vote, against 32.5% for Lens. Monaco, currently fourth three points behind second place, has only been “played” once. Paris champion, Marseille dolphin: we stay on a classic.
2. Monaco to complete the podium…
It is on this third place that the bets are the most balanced. ASM comes in slightly ahead (37.5% of the votes cast), ahead of OM (32.5%) and Lens (30%). As a reminder, the third will play the third preliminary round of the Champions League next season. And could even find themselves qualified directly for the group stage if the winner of the Europa League wins their ticket to the C1 via their Championship.
3. … but also predicted as fourth
Philippe Clement’s players apparently also have a good head as Europa League participants. Monaco is bet as fourth by 57.5% of our voting journalists. Far behind, we find Lens (35%), OM (5%) and Lille (2.5%).
4. Lille rather than Rennes in the Europa League Conference
For our journalists, fifth place will be decided between Lille, Rennes and OL. The Northerners arrive half the time as the first choice. Rennes obtains 40% of the votes. For Lyon, currently seventh at five points from LOSC, the bet is high odds (10%).
5. Brest relegated
If you were looking for a “raise” bet here, go your way. No member of the editorial staff imagined AC Ajaccio or Troyes falling ten points behind the first non-relegation player. Four teams will fight not to finish 17th and first non-relegation: Brest, Nantes, Strasbourg and Auxerre. Despite their current good run (two wins and two draws), the Bretons will remain stranded for 45% of voters. Strasbourg comes in behind with 27.5%. Nantes (15%) and Auxerre (12.5%) bring up the rear.
Franck Honorat and the Brestois are currently 16th in L1, two points ahead of the first relegation player from Strasbourg. (S. Boué/The Team)
6. Mbappé top scorer
There, there is no debate. If Kylian Mbappé and Jonathan David are currently tied (20 goals) at the top of the scoring charts, the Parisian will finish in first place at the end of the season for 82.5% of the journalists questioned. The Lille resident only gets three votes, tied with Lyonnais Alexandre Lacazette. In the big odds category, a bet is on Folarin Balogun, the Arsenal striker on loan to Reims this season.
7. Nantes keep the Cup at home
Nantes may worry in Ligue 1, Antoine Kombouaré’s team garners the votes for the final of the Coupe de France. 60% of our punters see the Canaries retain the trophy at the expense of Toulouse. Beware, however: another double awaits them according to two of our specialists, namely a victory in the Cup coupled with relegation.