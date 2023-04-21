The bets of “L’Équipe” for the end of the season in Ligue 1

Ligue 1 probably knows the identity of the next champion of France. With an eight-point lead, PSG are heading for an eleventh title, an absolute record. On the other side of the classification, Angers will be relegated to Ligue 2 and AC Ajaccio and Troyes seem well on their way to accompanying the SCO on the lower level. On the other hand, for the qualifying places for Europe and the fourth relegated team, nothing is done. With seven more days on the calendar and a Cup final to be played, between Nantes and Toulouse on April 29, the stakes are high. The football section journalists were invited to take seven bets. Here is the verdict.