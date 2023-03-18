Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet after her third place in pursuit of Nové Mesto (Czech Republic), March 4, 2023. PETR DAVID JOSEK / AP

After the Norwegian star Marte Olsbu Roeiseland and the German Denise Herrmann-Wick, the French biathlete Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet announced on Wednesday March 15 that she was retiring at the end of the winter. In an Instagram post, with a drawing representing her alongside the mascots of the three Olympic Games in which she participated – 2014, 2018, 2022 -, the 30-year-old Iséroise writes that he is “time for [elle] to hang up the rifle and the skis”. It is in Oslo, Norway, the temple of biathlon which hosts the final weekend of the World Cup of the season, that she will compete in her “last laps”from March 17 to 19.

“I am happy to have given myself the means to succeed and to have remained true to my values ​​throughout my career, she continues. Proud to have held on in difficult times, proud to have dared, to have made choices, to have assumed them. »

A choice “very understandable” for Cyril Burdet, the coach of the French women’s team, not surprised but “obviously a bit disappointed”. « As early as last spring, she hinted that there was a good chance this would be her last season, he reveals to Monde. But as it was going well, we wondered if she was not going to stack up another year. We also hoped, he is an important person in our team. »

Three Olympic and seven World medals

The Frenchwoman, who became the mother of a baby Emie in 2019, has shown consistency at major events by winning three Olympic medals – two silver in the individual and mixed relay in Beijing in 2022, and a bronze in the women’s relay. in Pyeongchang in 2018 – and seven world medals (three individual and four in the relay). All she needs is an international title, which she came close to this year during the mass start of the Worlds in Oberhof (Germany), where she arrived at the last standing shot at the head of the race before finally finishing fourth. “We must pay tribute to her and her journey, because she has been exemplary both in her results and within the team”, praises Cyril Bourdet.

Read also: Biathlete Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet individual silver medalist at the 2022 Olympics

Nicknamed “the captain” because of his “stabilizing role” in the France team, Anaïs Chevalier-Bouchet has taken part in 259 World Cup races (before the last three races in Oslo) since her debut in 2013 – for a victory, during the pursuit of Hochfilzen (Austria) in 2016. This season, she has been on the podium four times after individual events. ” It’s a bit like the big sister who gave the benefit of her experience, especially to the youngest, explains the Blue coach. She was an example in her commitment and professionalism, despite the constraints she has at the family level. It is a great lady of biathlon who is bowing out. »