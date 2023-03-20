The starting field in the next year’s Biathlon World Cup will be depleted by the absence of several big names. After Norwegian stars Marte Olsbu Röiseland and Tiril Eckhoff, German champion Denise Herrmann-Wick and French star Anais Chevalier-Bouchet, Mari Eder also ended her sports career on Sunday after the final in Oslo. The 35-year-old Finnish biathlete announced her decision on her Instagram account.

