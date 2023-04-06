During this year’s WC in Oberhof, he enjoyed the golden joy in the men’s relay. The victory moved him to tears, but the sweet triumph could not cover the individual drop in results. Twentieth place in the race with a mass start at the World Cup was ultimately the last result for him this season.

“I was no longer able to do my sport. I had to stop. If I hadn’t taken this break, I think that within a year I would have had to say goodbye to biathlon, because I couldn’t get anything out of myself. It’s like a vinyl record. Side A has finished and there is a pause before the record is turned and side B starts playing,” explained the Grenoble native.

“It was a very unpleasant decision for me, but I should have made it even last year after the Olympics. But at that time I was world number two and it was hard to stop. But it’s been a year now that I realize that my energy has taken a downward trend and that I need to take a breath. I can bite myself a lot, but at some point it becomes clear to you that you have to start listening to your body. We are not simply machines,” continued the Frenchman.

Jacqueline’s earlier statement also revealed that he got into the sport with national team coaches Vincent Vittoz and Patrick Favre, who quit after the season, citing “the failure of two team leaders” and Jacqueline’s “year-and-a-half-long depression” as reasons.

Jacqueline was irritated by their statements, especially the public denial of his mental problems. “Declaring someone depressed is a doctor’s responsibility. And announcing it publicly is a breach of medical confidentiality. Depression is a very complex topic, and it’s embarrassing to use it to explain a worse sports result. This topic applies to both men and women. It doesn’t help anyone if the finger is pointed at him with the suggestion that he failed as an athlete,” the French biathlete wrote in response at the time. See also Biathlete Lena Häcki-Groß: "Sometimes I ate the entire fridge empty"

In the interview, among other things, he also spoke in favor of the return of Russian and Belarusian biathletes to international competitions, which is exactly the opposite position of competitors from most other strong biathlon countries, as well as the leadership of the International Biathlon Union IBU.

“I have no news about the return of Russians and Belarusians. But I’ve spoken to several Russian representatives and I know it’s very frustrating for them. At the same time, they have nothing to do with the conflict. From a sporting point of view, I regret their absence. Without those two nations, the World Cup is impoverished. Sport has the ambition to bring peace and rapprochement between people,” said Jacquelin.