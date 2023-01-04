Renate Götschl, Anja Pärson and other athletes who have made the history of the Women’s Ski World Cup will meet in Cortina on 20 and 21 January, on the occasion of the event’s thirtieth anniversary. In fact, since 1993 the World Cup has become a regular stop in Cortina. To celebrate the anniversary, the Cortina Foundation will propose a meeting with the protagonists of this story.

Renate Götschl will be present, the Austrian champion who won ten times in Cortina: in super-G in 1999, in 2003, in 2004, twice in 2005, in downhill in 2002, in 2003, in 2005, in 2006 and in 2007 There will also be the Swede Anja Pärson, who scored on Olympia in 2003 in the giant and in 2006 in the super-G.

The blues will also be present Karen Puzterwinner of the 2007 giant, Hanna Schnarfsecond in the super-G of 2018 a, e Verena Stuffer who made his World Cup debut in Cortina and here achieved his best finish, a fourth place in the 2014 super-G.

«In addition to these five athletes, we await confirmation of other appearances in the coming days», explains Michele Di Gallo, «It seemed nice and right to pay homage to the champions who made the Cortina World Cup great. They will be with us on the evening of Friday 20 January, in Piazza Dibona, for the bib draw, and then on Saturday morning, with an inspection on the track and skiing with friends. After the race, we will reward them with the squirrel symbol of Cortina».

«For the thirty years, in addition to the champions, we will also have as guests some men who have made the World Cup and Ampezzo sport great», «adds the president of the Fondazione Stefano Longo, «the organizer Enrico Vallethe champions Bruno Albertiprotagonist at the Games in Squaw Valley 1960 and Innsbruck 1964, John Dibonaanother great protagonist of the fifties and sixties, Christian Ghedinawho won his first Cup race right on the Olympia delle Tofane in 1990, e Gildo Siorpaeswho was also a great bobsledder, bronze at the 1964 Innsbruck Olympics».