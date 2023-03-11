The big night by Simone Fontecchio. The blue forward scored 17 points in the Utah Jazz’s victory, thus recording his second best career performance in the NBA. He shot 71% from the field (5/7), 33% from 3 (1/3), 6/6 free throws, 2 assists and 3 steals.

⚡️ 𝙎𝙄𝙈𝙊𝙉𝙀𝙁𝙊𝙉𝙏𝙀𝘾𝘾𝙃𝙄𝙊 17 PTS (2 REB | 2 AST | 3 STL) per @simofonte13 and W privateer for the @utahjazz who beat the Orlando Magic!! pic.twitter.com/1PsAPkoDFn — NBA Italia (@NBAItalia) March 10, 2023