Home Sports The big night by Simone Fontecchio
Sports

The big night by Simone Fontecchio

by admin
The big night by Simone Fontecchio

The big night by Simone Fontecchio. The blue forward scored 17 points in the Utah Jazz’s victory, thus recording his second best career performance in the NBA. He shot 71% from the field (5/7), 33% from 3 (1/3), 6/6 free throws, 2 assists and 3 steals.

See also  Qatar World Cup|Strong youth training, heavy implementation and no tossing——Apocalypse of Qatar World Cup

You may also like

Six Nations 2023: England v France – five...

Jude Bellingham: Decision delayed! BVB won’t give up

FC Barcelona: Charges of corruption! – FOOTBALL

U20 Chinese Men’s Football 2023 Asian Cup schedule...

Swiss duel – Teichmann spoils Bencic’s birthday party...

The “Pogba case” explodes in Juve

Sports documentaries in the media library

Legendary Mikaela Shiffrin: 86 World Cup victories, achieved...

Zhejiang East Sunshine Men’s Basketball team tried their...

The sports show on Samsung Bixby, Amazon Alexa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy