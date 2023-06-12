Home » The biggest? Even with the record, Djokovic is not a prophet everywhere
Sports

The biggest? Even with the record, Djokovic is not a prophet everywhere

by admin

When Roger Federer ended his wonderful career last year, Sport.cz expert Jan Kukal called him the most talented tennis player of all time. However, the top ranks for the best players in history were already occupied: 1. Rod Laver, 2. Björn Borg. The Swiss phenomenon climbed up to the third position for the former coach of top Czech players. Even the 23 Grand Slams won by Novak Djokovic would probably not move with it now. But that doesn’t mean that Kukal doesn’t admire the mastery of the native of Belgrade.

