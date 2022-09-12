Home Sports the biggest gathering ever will be in Modena
Sports

by admin
On 18 September the Modena circuit will host the largest Mazda Mx-5 rally ever organized. A tribute to the iconic Japanese sport

Tommaso Marcoli

– MIlano

It will be the largest Mazda Mx-5 rally ever organized in the world. On 18 September, 900 “Miatas” will gather at the Modena racetrack with all registrations sold out within just three weeks. Yet another confirmation of how the small Japanese sports car has been able to recover a growing interest around itself since its debut in 1989. The current generation updates its style, but always remains anchored to the expectations of sportiness, accessibility and driving pleasure that ‘have consecrated it to a true icon of contemporary motoring. The “ND” version is available with a 132 HP 1.5 liter engine and a more powerful 184 HP 2.0 liter engine. The bodywork, also convertible, can be either with soft top or hard top.

From Italy and beyond

The owners of Mx-5 who will arrive in Modena on 18 September will cross Italy from the North and South. But not only that, among the 900 members there are also motorists from the rest of Europe who will travel to participate in what a all effects will be a unique event, and therefore unmissable, for all fans of the famous Mazda model. Among the exceptional appearances, Nobuhiro Yamamoto, the Japanese engineer who oversaw the development of the MX-5 since the first generation. The occasion will also be tempting to attend the world premiere presentation of the NM concept: a vehicle built by the Italian start-up Gorgona Cars on an Mx-5 base.

